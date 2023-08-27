SportzWiki Logo
South Brisbane vs Sandgate-Redcliffe Team

Live
South Brisbane
(20 over)163/6
Sandgate-Redcliffe
(20 over)149/6

South Brisbane won by 15 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Lachlan Ford5300166.67
Sam Lowry56576198.25
BowlingOMRWECO
Harmon Sandhu4042210.50
Gurinder Sandhu402726.75

Brandon Faber
bat
Claye Beams
wk
Aryan Jain
bat
Harmon Sandhu
bowl
Param Uppal
bat
Dylan Hunter
all
Stirling Mcavoy
all
Sam Geyer
all
Billy Stanlake
bowl
Gurinder Sandhu
bowl
James Rosewarne
bat
Lucky Peterson
bat
Logan Duval
all
Connor McMillan
bowl
Chathura Kaluthanthri
all
James Ward
bowl
Thomas Brandt
bowl
Jack Cooper
wk
Ben Cooper
bat
Tate Robins
bat
Jake Winter
bat
Lachlan Ford
bat
Sam Lowry
bat
Adrian Lascu
all
Caden Sweeney
all
Gabe Bell
bowl
Connor Weal
bowl
Harry Sweeney
bat
Mitchell Pascoe
bat
Ben Skinner
bat
Lloyd Aspin
all
Mitchell Buckley
all
Mitchell Swepson
bowl
Harry Conway
bowl
