Live Cricket Scroes
KFC Max T20
Sandgate-Redcliffe vs Western Suburbs
Teams
Sandgate-Redcliffe vs Western Suburbs Team
Live
Sandgate-Redcliffe
(20 over)
242/3
Western Suburbs
(20 over)
227/8
Sandgate-Redcliffe won by 15 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Brendan Doggett
17
9
2
1
188.89
Blake Edwards
38
18
3
3
211.11
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Tate Robins
4
0
43
0
10.75
Gabe Bell
4
0
42
3
10.50
Sandgate-Redcliffe won by 15 runs.
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Sandgate-Redcliffe
Western Suburbs
Jack Cooper
wk
Ben Cooper
bat
Jake Winter
bat
Sam Lowry
bat
Tate Robins
bat
Adrian Lascu
all
Caden Sweeney
all
Mitchell Swepson
bowl
Gabe Bell
bowl
Thomas Brandt
bowl
Connor Weal
bowl
Lachlan Ford
bat
Harry Sweeney
bat
Mitchell Pascoe
bat
Ben Skinner
bat
Lloyd Aspin
all
Mitchell Buckley
all
Harry Conway
bowl
Isaiah Snell
wk
Chris Sabburg
bat
Brendan Doggett
bowl
Paddy Dooley
bowl
Blake Edwards
bowl
Tom Whitney
bowl
Harry Mcneilly
bat
Rex Tooley
bat
Jared Sippel
all
Tom Campbell
all
Luke Robert Davis
bowl
Josh Del Simone
bat
Steven McGiffin
all
Arjun Nair
bowl
Cooper Connolly
bat
Steve Paulsen
bat
Aidan Watterson
all
