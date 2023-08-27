SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Sri Lanka Under-19s vs West Indies Under-19s Team

Live
Sri Lanka Under-19s
(43.1 over)224/4
West Indies Under-19s
(49.1 over)223/10

Sri Lanka Under-19s won by 6 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Dinura Kalupahana524271123.81
Sharujan Shanmuganathan20353057.14
BowlingOMRWECO
Reon Edwards8.114916.00
Isai Thorne804405.50

Sri Lanka Under-19s won by 6 wickets

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Sri Lanka Under-19s
West Indies Under-19s
Sineth Jayawardene
bat
Vihas Thevmika
bat
Vishwa Rajapakse
bat
Dinura Kalupahana
all
Malsha Tharupathi
bowl
Vishva Lahiru
bowl
Garuka Sanketh
bowl
Pulindu Perera
all
Ravishan Nethsara De Silva
all
Sharujan Shanmuganathan
wk
Supun Waduge
all
Theeraka Ranatunga
all
Hiran Jayasundara
wk
Hirun Kapurubandara
wk
Shavon Daniel
bat
Vishen Halambage
bat
Duvindu Ranatunga
bowl
Manula Kularatne
all
Traveen Mathews
bowl
Stephan Pascal
bat
Jordan Johnson
bat
Joshua Dorne
bat
Steve Wedderburn
bat
Nathan Sealy
all
Adrian Weir
all
Nathan Edwards
bowl
Isai Thorne
bowl
Reon Edwards
bowl
Tarrique Edward
all
Jewel Andrew
wk
Divonie Joseph
wk
Mavendra Dindyal
bat
Deshawne James
bowl
Tamarie Redwood
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links