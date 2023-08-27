Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
West indies Under -19 tour of Sri Lanka
/
Sri Lanka Under-19s vs West Indies Under-19s
/
Teams
Sri Lanka Under-19s vs West Indies Under-19s Team
Live
Sri Lanka Under-19s
(43.1 over)
224/4
West Indies Under-19s
(49.1 over)
223/10
Sri Lanka Under-19s won by 6 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Dinura Kalupahana
52
42
7
1
123.81
Sharujan Shanmuganathan
20
35
3
0
57.14
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Reon Edwards
8.1
1
49
1
6.00
Isai Thorne
8
0
44
0
5.50
Sri Lanka Under-19s won by 6 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Sri Lanka Under-19s
West Indies Under-19s
Sineth Jayawardene
bat
Vihas Thevmika
bat
Vishwa Rajapakse
bat
Dinura Kalupahana
all
Malsha Tharupathi
bowl
Vishva Lahiru
bowl
Garuka Sanketh
bowl
Pulindu Perera
all
Ravishan Nethsara De Silva
all
Sharujan Shanmuganathan
wk
Supun Waduge
all
Theeraka Ranatunga
all
Hiran Jayasundara
wk
Hirun Kapurubandara
wk
Shavon Daniel
bat
Vishen Halambage
bat
Duvindu Ranatunga
bowl
Manula Kularatne
all
Traveen Mathews
bowl
Stephan Pascal
bat
Jordan Johnson
bat
Joshua Dorne
bat
Steve Wedderburn
bat
Nathan Sealy
all
Adrian Weir
all
Nathan Edwards
bowl
Isai Thorne
bowl
Reon Edwards
bowl
Tarrique Edward
all
Jewel Andrew
wk
Divonie Joseph
wk
Mavendra Dindyal
bat
Deshawne James
bowl
Tamarie Redwood
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us