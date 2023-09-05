Home
Sri Lanka Under-19s vs West Indies Under-19s Cricket ScoreCard
Live
Sri Lanka Under-19s
(25 over)
122/4
West Indies Under-19s
(89.5 over)
309/10
Match Drawn
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Pulindu Perera
c & b N Sealy
71
66
8
2
107.58
Sineth Jayawardene
c T Edward b I Thorne
34
34
7
0
100.00
Ravishan Nethsara De Silva
b I Thorne
31
82
3
0
37.85
Rusanda Gamage
b T Edward
7
20
0
0
35.00
Dinura Kalupahana
Not out
150
229
16
2
65.50
Sharujan Shanmuganathan
c Jewel Andrew b T Edward
17
32
2
0
53.13
Vishwa Rajapakse
c N Edwards b T Edward
9
23
2
0
39.13
Malsha Tharupathi
c R Edwards b J Dorne
65
58
8
2
112.07
Vihas Thevmika
b N Sealy
35
88
2
0
39.77
Vishva Lahiru
Not out
0
1
0
0
0.00
Fall of wickets:
Sineth Jayawardene
Pulindu Perera
Rusanda Gamage
Ravishan Nethsara De Silva
Sharujan Shanmuganathan
Vishwa Rajapakse
Malsha Tharupathi
Vihas Thevmika
Did not bat:
Pathum Malitha,
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
Dots
Nathan Edwards
17
80
0
4.70
0
Reon Edwards
11
62
0
5.60
2
Isai Thorne
22
58
2
2.60
5
Nathan Sealy
27
100
2
3.70
2
Tarrique Edward
23
99
3
4.30
0
Jordan Johnson
2
11
0
5.50
0
Joshua Dorne
3
14
1
4.70
0
