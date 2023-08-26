Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
Saurashtra Premier League
/
Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes
/
Teams
Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Team
Live
Sorath Lions
(20 over)
186/3
Halar Heroes
(19.1 over)
187/3
Halar Heroes won by 7 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Divyaraj Chauhan
54
36
6
0
150.00
Ruchit Ahir
72
40
2
6
180.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Viharsinh Jadeja
2.1
0
22
0
10.15
Chirag Jani
4
0
30
0
7.50
Halar Heroes won by 7 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Sorath Lions
Halar Heroes
Tarang Gohel
wkbat
Ansh Gosai
bat
Hitendra Jadeja
bat
Bhagyaraj Chudasama
bat
Prasham Rajdev
bat
Chirag Jani
all
Karan Patel
bowl
Viharsinh Jadeja
all
Pruthvi Chauhan
all
Jay Chauhan
bowl
Suresh Tamil
all
Prashant Gohel
bowl
Ramdev Acharya
wkbat
Manav Chothani
all
Shrut Kalavadiya
all
Devang Karamta
bowl
Aum Kanabar
bowl
Meet Ambaliya
bowl
Karan Suchak
bowl
Snell Patel
wkbat
Hetvik Kotak
bat
Jay Gohil
bat
Divyaraj Chauhan
bat
Jainik Solanki
bat
Samar Gajjar
all
Parth Chauhan
all
Pranav Karia
all
Aditya Rathore
bowl
Neel Pandya
bowl
Smit Patel
wk
Ruchit Ahir
wkbat
Arth Yadav
all
Smitraj Zala
all
Sonu Batham
bowl
Tirthraj Jadeja
bat
Prabhu Sindhav
bowl
Hiren Makwana
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us