SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Team

Live
Sorath Lions
(20 over)186/3
Halar Heroes
(19.1 over)187/3

Halar Heroes won by 7 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Divyaraj Chauhan543660150.00
Ruchit Ahir724026180.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Viharsinh Jadeja2.1022010.15
Chirag Jani403007.50

Halar Heroes won by 7 wickets

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Sorath Lions
Halar Heroes
Tarang Gohel
wkbat
Ansh Gosai
bat
Hitendra Jadeja
bat
Bhagyaraj Chudasama
bat
Prasham Rajdev
bat
Chirag Jani
all
Karan Patel
bowl
Viharsinh Jadeja
all
Pruthvi Chauhan
all
Jay Chauhan
bowl
Suresh Tamil
all
Prashant Gohel
bowl
Ramdev Acharya
wkbat
Manav Chothani
all
Shrut Kalavadiya
all
Devang Karamta
bowl
Aum Kanabar
bowl
Meet Ambaliya
bowl
Karan Suchak
bowl
Snell Patel
wkbat
Hetvik Kotak
bat
Jay Gohil
bat
Divyaraj Chauhan
bat
Jainik Solanki
bat
Samar Gajjar
all
Parth Chauhan
all
Pranav Karia
all
Aditya Rathore
bowl
Neel Pandya
bowl
Smit Patel
wk
Ruchit Ahir
wkbat
Arth Yadav
all
Smitraj Zala
all
Sonu Batham
bowl
Tirthraj Jadeja
bat
Prabhu Sindhav
bowl
Hiren Makwana
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links