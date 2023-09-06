Thailand Women vs Hong Kong Women Team

Home
Live
Thailand Women
(20 over)
121/4
Hong Kong Women
(20 over)
78/9
Thailand Women won by 43 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shanzeen Shahzad
4
9
0
0
44.44
Iqra Sahar
0
2
0
0
0.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Nattaya Boochatham
4
0
9
4
2.25
Thipatcha Putthawong
4
0
15
0
3.75
Thailand Women won by 43 runs.
Thailand Women
Hong Kong Women
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
wk
Suwanan Khiaoto
wk
Nattankan Chantam
bat
Naruemol Chaiwai
bat
Nattaya Boochatham
all
Chanida Sutthiruang
all
Sornnarin Tippoch
all
Phannita Maya
all
Onnicha Kamchomphu
bowl
Thipatcha Putthawong
bowl
Sunida Chaturongrattana
bowl
Banthida Leephatthana
wk
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
bat
Nannapa Chaihan
all
Rosenan Kanoh
bat
Nanthita Boonsukhan
bowl
Kanyakorn Bunthansen
bowl
Yasmin Daswani
wk
Natasha Miles
bat
Shanzeen Shahzad
bat
Marina Lamplough
bat
Pull To
bat
Mariko Hill
all
Kary Chan
all
Betty Chan
bowl
Iqra Sahar
bowl
Maryam Bibi
all
Alison Siu
bowl
Hiu Ying Cheung
wk
Dorothea Chan
bat
Ruchitha Venkatesh
all
