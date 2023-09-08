SportzWiki Logo
Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Team

Live
Thailand Women
(20 over)105/2
Nepal Women
(19.3 over)59/10

Thailand Women won by 46 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Kushi Dangol130033.33
Kabita Kunwar17202085.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Thipatcha Putthawong3.31531.43
Nattaya Boochatham401624.00

Thailand Women
Nepal Women
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
wk
Suwanan Khiaoto
wk
Nattankan Chantam
bat
Naruemol Chaiwai
bat
Nattaya Boochatham
all
Chanida Sutthiruang
all
Phannita Maya
all
Sunida Chaturongrattana
bowl
Thipatcha Putthawong
bowl
Sornnarin Tippoch
all
Onnicha Kamchomphu
bowl
Banthida Leephatthana
wk
Rosenan Kanoh
bat
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
bat
Nannapa Chaihan
all
Nanthita Boonsukhan
bowl
Kanyakorn Bunthansen
bowl
Kajal Shrestha
wk
Kabita Kunwar
all
Puja Mahato
bat
Apsari Begam
bat
Bindu Rawal
bat
Indu Barma
all
Rubina Chhetry
all
Sita Rana Magar
all
Kabita Joshi
bowl
Kushi Dangol
bowl
Asmina Karmacharya
bowl
Jyoti Pandey
wk
Samjhana Khadka
bat
Ruby Poddar
wk
Kanchan Shrestha
wk
Ishwori Bist
bowl
Kritika Marasini
bowl
Saraswati Kumari
bowl
Sabnam Rai
bowl
