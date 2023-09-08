SportzWiki Logo
KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles Team

Live
KCA Tigers
(19.3 over)133/7
KCA Eagles
(20 over)130/5

KCA Tigers won by 3 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Abi Biju6101600.00
Anuj Jotin655471120.37
BowlingOMRWECO
Anurag3.302627.43
MD Nidheesh302207.33

KCA Tigers
KCA Eagles
Varun Nayanar
wk
Anuj Jotin
bat
Krishna Prasad
bat
Shoun Roger
bat
Bharath Soorya M
bat
Sharafuddeen NM
all
K Adithyakrishnan
all
KM Asif
bowl
Rahul Chandran
bowl
Vishnu P kumar
bowl
Abi Biju
bowl
Ashwin Anand
bat
KN Harikrishnan
all
N Afrad
bowl
Mohammed Ashiq
all
Vishnu TM
all
Akash C Pillai
wk
Sanju Samson
wk
Ajayaghosh NS
all
Jerin PS
bowl
Nikhil T
wk
Vishnu Vinod
wk
Salman Nizar
bat
Ajnas M
bat
Ajith V
bowl
Vinoop Manoharan
bat
Akhil Scaria
all
Mohmmed Anas
all
Pavan Raj
bowl
Fazil Fanoos
bowl
Anurag
bowl
MD Nidheesh
bowl
Rohan Nair
bat
Prasoon Prasad
all
Kiran Sagar Mohan
bowl
Joffin Jose
all
Arjun Venugopal
all
Shreyas Gopal
all
M Sebastin
bowl
Afrad Reshab
bowl
