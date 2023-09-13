SportzWiki Logo
KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles Team

Live
KCA Tigers
(20 over)134/7
KCA Eagles
(17.1 over)137/3

KCA Eagles won by 7 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Ajnas M544133131.71
Salman Nizar13811162.50
BowlingOMRWECO
Sharafuddeen NM3.102808.84
K Adithyakrishnan302508.33

KCA Tigers
KCA Eagles
Varun Nayanar
wk
Anuj Jotin
bat
Krishna Prasad
bat
Shoun Roger
bat
Sharafuddeen NM
all
K Adithyakrishnan
all
Mohammed Ashiq
all
KN Harikrishnan
all
KM Asif
bowl
Rahul Chandran
bowl
N Afrad
bowl
Ashwin Anand
bat
Vishnu P kumar
bowl
Bharath Soorya M
bat
Abi Biju
bowl
Sanju Samson
wk
Akash C Pillai
wk
Vishnu TM
all
Ajayaghosh NS
all
Jerin PS
bowl
Vishnu Vinod
wk
Vinoop Manoharan
bat
Salman Nizar
bat
Ajnas M
bat
Rohan Nair
bat
Shreyas Gopal
all
Prasoon Prasad
all
Mohmmed Anas
all
Akhil Scaria
all
Ajith V
bowl
Fazil Fanoos
bowl
MD Nidheesh
bowl
Anurag
bowl
Kiran Sagar Mohan
bowl
Pavan Raj
bowl
Joffin Jose
all
Nikhil T
wk
M Sebastin
bowl
Arjun Venugopal
all
Afrad Reshab
bowl
