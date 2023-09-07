Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KCA TCM Presidents Cup T20
/
KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers
/
Teams
KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers Team
Live
KCA Tigers
( over)
KCA Panthers
( over)
Match abandoned due to rain
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
-
-
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Match abandoned due to rain
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
KCA Tigers
KCA Panthers
Varun Nayanar
wk
Anuj Jotin
bat
Krishna Prasad
bat
Shoun Roger
bat
Bharath Soorya M
bat
Sharafuddeen NM
all
K Adithyakrishnan
all
KM Asif
bowl
Rahul Chandran
bowl
Vishnu P kumar
bowl
Abi Biju
bowl
KN Harikrishnan
all
Mohammed Ashiq
all
Ashwin Anand
bat
N Afrad
bowl
Jerin PS
bowl
Akash C Pillai
wk
Sanju Samson
wk
Ajayaghosh NS
all
Vishnu TM
all
Vishnu Raj
wk
Anand Krishnan
bat
Sanjay Raj
bat
Abhijth Praveen
bat
Vathsal Govind
bat
AnanthaKrishnan-J
bat
Manu Krishnan
all
Sijomon Joseph
bowl
NP Basil
bowl
Akshay Manohar
bowl
Biju Narayanan
bowl
Ujwal Krishna-KU
bat
Mhd Kaif
wk
Appu Prakash
bat
Niranjan V Dev
all
Arjun Rajesh
bat
Jalaj Saxena
all
Vinil TS
bowl
Mohit Shibu
all
Yadhu Sundaram
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us