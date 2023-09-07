SportzWiki Logo
KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers Team

Live
KCA Tigers
( over)
KCA Panthers
( over)

Match abandoned due to rain

BattingRB4s6sSR
-
-
BowlingOMRWECO

KCA Tigers
KCA Panthers
Varun Nayanar
wk
Anuj Jotin
bat
Krishna Prasad
bat
Shoun Roger
bat
Bharath Soorya M
bat
Sharafuddeen NM
all
K Adithyakrishnan
all
KM Asif
bowl
Rahul Chandran
bowl
Vishnu P kumar
bowl
Abi Biju
bowl
KN Harikrishnan
all
Mohammed Ashiq
all
Ashwin Anand
bat
N Afrad
bowl
Jerin PS
bowl
Akash C Pillai
wk
Sanju Samson
wk
Ajayaghosh NS
all
Vishnu TM
all
Vishnu Raj
wk
Anand Krishnan
bat
Sanjay Raj
bat
Abhijth Praveen
bat
Vathsal Govind
bat
AnanthaKrishnan-J
bat
Manu Krishnan
all
Sijomon Joseph
bowl
NP Basil
bowl
Akshay Manohar
bowl
Biju Narayanan
bowl
Ujwal Krishna-KU
bat
Mhd Kaif
wk
Appu Prakash
bat
Niranjan V Dev
all
Arjun Rajesh
bat
Jalaj Saxena
all
Vinil TS
bowl
Mohit Shibu
all
Yadhu Sundaram
bowl
