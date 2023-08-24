SportzWiki Logo
Toombul vs Sandgate-Redcliffe Cricket ScoreCard

Live
Toombul
(20 over)168/7
Sandgate-Redcliffe
(20 over)155/9

Toombul won by 13 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Connor Weal5210250.00
Gabe Bell01000.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Tom Balkin402937.25
Preston White402025.00

Toombul won by 13 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Addy Grewal
b GT Bell
0
3
0
0
0.00
Lachlan Hearne
lbw b T Robins
22
27
1
0
81.48
Ryan Gibson
c TH Brandt b GT Bell
0
3
0
0
0.00
Preston White
lbw b MJ Swepson
59
44
3
4
134.09
Sam Wilson
c C Sweeney b GT Bell
50
31
5
2
161.29
Tobias Snell
c J Cooper b T Robins
13
6
0
2
216.67
Elijah Eales
c J Cooper b T Robins
2
2
0
0
100.00
Tom Balkin
Not out
2
3
0
0
66.67
Hassan Sadar
Not out
1
2
0
0
50.00

Fall of wickets:

Addy Grewal
Ryan Gibson
Lachlan Hearne
Preston White
Tobias Snell
Elijah Eales
Sam Wilson

Did not bat:

Aubrey Stockdale,
Devlin Malone,
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
Dots
Gabe Bell
4
16
3
4.00
1
Connor Weal
4
20
0
5.00
0
Tate Robins
4
44
3
11.00
0
Mitchell Swepson
4
45
1
11.25
0
Adrian Lascu
4
39
0
9.75
0
