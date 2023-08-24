SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Toombul vs Sandgate-Redcliffe Team

Live
Toombul
(20 over)168/7
Sandgate-Redcliffe
(20 over)155/9

Toombul won by 13 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Connor Weal5210250.00
Gabe Bell01000.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Tom Balkin402937.25
Preston White402025.00

Toombul won by 13 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Toombul
Sandgate-Redcliffe
Tobias Snell
wk
Ryan Gibson
bat
Lachlan Hearne
bat
Tom Balkin
bowl
Sam Wilson
all
Hassan Sadar
all
Preston White
all
Elijah Eales
bowl
Aubrey Stockdale
bowl
Devlin Malone
bowl
Addy Grewal
bat
Lachlan Markey
bat
Ronan McDonald
bowl
Jack Webster
wk
Jeremy white
all
Tom Malone
bowl
Jack Cooper
wk
Jake Winter
bat
Harry Sweeney
bat
Tate Robins
bat
Mitchell Pascoe
bat
Adrian Lascu
all
Caden Sweeney
all
Mitchell Swepson
bowl
Gabe Bell
bowl
Connor Weal
bowl
Thomas Brandt
bowl
Ben Cooper
bat
Lachlan Ford
bat
Sam Lowry
bat
Lloyd Aspin
all
Mitchell Buckley
all
Harry Conway
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links