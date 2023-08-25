SportzWiki Logo
Tanzania vs Uganda Team

Live
Tanzania
(20 over)142/6
Uganda
(20 over)161/9

Uganda won by 19 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Salum Ally8710114.29
Mohamed Omari Kitunda383751102.70
BowlingOMRWECO
Bilal Hassan4045011.25
Jonathan Ssebanja402325.75

Uganda won by 19 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Tanzania
Uganda
Amal Rajeevan
wk
Mohamed Omari Kitunda
wk
Ivan Selemani
bat
Abhik Patwa
bat
Salum Ally
all
SanjayKumar Thakor
all
Dhrumit Mehta
all
Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
bowl
Ally Kimote
bowl
Mohamed Yunusu Issa Sefu
bowl
Johnson Nyambo
bowl
Abdullah Jabiri
wk
Kassimu Nassoro
bat
Jitin Singh
bat
Akhil Anil
all
Mohamed Omary
bat
Shaikh Basha
bat
Sanjay Bom
bowl
Roger Mukasa
wk
Simon Ssesazi
bat
Ronald Lutaaya
bat
Ronak Patel
bat
Alpesh Ramjani
all
Kenneth Waiswa
all
Brian Masaba
all
Cyrus Kakuru
wk
Pascal Murungi
bat
Bilal Hassan
bowl
Henry Ssenyondo
bowl
Jonathan Ssebanja
bowl
Fred Achelam
wk
Robinson Obuya
bat
David Wabwire
bowl
Calvin Watuwa
all
Siraje Nsubuga
bowl
