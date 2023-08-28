SportzWiki Logo
Tanzania vs Uganda Team

Live
Tanzania
(18.2 over)121/10
Uganda
(20 over)180/6

Uganda won by 59 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Yalinde Maurice Nkanya02000.00
Johnson Nyambo230066.67
BowlingOMRWECO
Bilal Hassan3.202126.30
Jonathan Ssebanja411734.25

Tanzania
Uganda
Amal Rajeevan
wk
Mohamed Omari Kitunda
wk
Kassimu Nassoro
bat
Ivan Selemani
bat
Abhik Patwa
bat
Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
bowl
Ally Kimote
bowl
Mohamed Yunusu Issa Sefu
bowl
Johnson Nyambo
bowl
Salum Ally
all
Shaikh Basha
bat
Jitin Singh
bat
Abdullah Jabiri
wk
Akhil Anil
all
Dhrumit Mehta
all
Mohamed Omary
bat
SanjayKumar Thakor
all
Sanjay Bom
bowl
Roger Mukasa
wk
Cyrus Kakuru
wk
Simon Ssesazi
bat
Ronald Lutaaya
bat
Ronak Patel
bat
Brian Masaba
all
Kenneth Waiswa
all
Alpesh Ramjani
all
Jonathan Ssebanja
bowl
Henry Ssenyondo
bowl
Bilal Hassan
bowl
Robinson Obuya
bat
Pascal Murungi
bat
David Wabwire
bowl
Fred Achelam
wk
Calvin Watuwa
all
Siraje Nsubuga
bowl
