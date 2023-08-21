Uganda vs Tanzania Team

Home
Live
Uganda
(20 over)
176/6
Tanzania
(20 over)
180/7
Tanzania won by 3 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ally Kimote
6
4
0
0
150.00
SanjayKumar Thakor
4
1
1
0
400.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Kenneth Waiswa
4
0
47
3
11.75
Bilal Hassan
4
0
29
0
7.25
Tanzania won by 3 wickets
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Uganda
Tanzania
Roger Mukasa
wk
Ronak Patel
bat
Ronald Lutaaya
bat
David Wabwire
bowl
Brian Masaba
all
Alpesh Ramjani
all
Kenneth Waiswa
all
Simon Ssesazi
bat
Cyrus Kakuru
wk
Henry Ssenyondo
bowl
Bilal Hassan
bowl
Fred Achelam
wk
Robinson Obuya
bat
Pascal Murungi
bat
Calvin Watuwa
all
Jonathan Ssebanja
bowl
Siraje Nsubuga
bowl
Abhik Patwa
bat
Ally Kimote
bowl
Amal Rajeevan
wk
Ivan Selemani
bat
Kassimu Nassoro
bat
Mohamed Omari Kitunda
wk
Mohamed Yunusu Issa Sefu
bowl
Salum Ally
all
SanjayKumar Thakor
all
Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
bowl
Shaikh Basha
bat
Akhil Anil
all
Abdullah Jabiri
wk
Jitin Singh
bat
Dhrumit Mehta
all
Johnson Nyambo
bowl
Mohamed Omary
bat
Sanjay Bom
bowl
