VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Dussledorf Blackcaps Team

Live
VFB Gelsenkirchen
(2 over)27/0
Dussledorf Blackcaps
(6 over)99/1

Match abandoned

VFB Gelsenkirchen
Dussledorf Blackcaps
Midhun Sompalle
wk
Ronit Satapathy
bat
Alom Dhaly
bat
Krishnan Sahasranaman
bat
Muhammad Oweis
all
Dhamodharan Madanagopal
all
Ace Pruss
all
Vishnu Anand
all
Rubesh Palaniappan
bowl
Milan Jani
bowl
Usman Zadran
bowl
Satya Srinivas
wk
Mirwali Jabarkheel
wk
Syed Waqar Hussain
bat
Punith Murugesh
bat
Suliman Hugakhil
all
Kamran Khan-II
all
Mubashir Hussain-II
all
Shrutarv Awasthi
bowl
Safin Dhaly
bat
Gowthaman Suresh
bat
Jay Tamakuwala
bat
Pradeep Fernando
all
Younas Hameed
all
Jayaraman Baskaran
all
Vignaesh Sankaran
bowl
Najibullah Khogainiwal
bowl
Faisal Arshad
bowl
Habibullah Stanikzai
bowl
Habiburahman Laghmani
bowl
Shahedullah Wali
bowl
Ross Wilkinson
wk
Jamshed Khan
bat
Ubaid Manzoor
bat
Narayan Narvekar
bat
Muhammad Raheel
all
Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai
all
Kashif Shahab
all
Udit Mehta
bat
Gaurav Gupta
bowl
Puneet Kumar
bowl
Abdulbaset Jalili
bowl
Rahul Srinivas
wk
Mradul Kumar
bat
Neeraj Sharma
bowl
Pratik Vaghela
bat
Uday Sunkari
all
Raviteja Velamuri
bowl
Arun Sinha
bowl
