Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
ECS Germany, Krefeld T10
/
VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Dussledorf Blackcaps
/
Teams
VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Dussledorf Blackcaps Team
Live
VFB Gelsenkirchen
(2 over)
27/0
Dussledorf Blackcaps
(6 over)
99/1
Match abandoned
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
-
-
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Match abandoned
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
VFB Gelsenkirchen
Dussledorf Blackcaps
Midhun Sompalle
wk
Ronit Satapathy
bat
Alom Dhaly
bat
Krishnan Sahasranaman
bat
Muhammad Oweis
all
Dhamodharan Madanagopal
all
Ace Pruss
all
Vishnu Anand
all
Rubesh Palaniappan
bowl
Milan Jani
bowl
Usman Zadran
bowl
Satya Srinivas
wk
Mirwali Jabarkheel
wk
Syed Waqar Hussain
bat
Punith Murugesh
bat
Suliman Hugakhil
all
Kamran Khan-II
all
Mubashir Hussain-II
all
Shrutarv Awasthi
bowl
Safin Dhaly
bat
Gowthaman Suresh
bat
Jay Tamakuwala
bat
Pradeep Fernando
all
Younas Hameed
all
Jayaraman Baskaran
all
Vignaesh Sankaran
bowl
Najibullah Khogainiwal
bowl
Faisal Arshad
bowl
Habibullah Stanikzai
bowl
Habiburahman Laghmani
bowl
Shahedullah Wali
bowl
Ross Wilkinson
wk
Jamshed Khan
bat
Ubaid Manzoor
bat
Narayan Narvekar
bat
Muhammad Raheel
all
Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai
all
Kashif Shahab
all
Udit Mehta
bat
Gaurav Gupta
bowl
Puneet Kumar
bowl
Abdulbaset Jalili
bowl
Rahul Srinivas
wk
Mradul Kumar
bat
Neeraj Sharma
bowl
Pratik Vaghela
bat
Uday Sunkari
all
Raviteja Velamuri
bowl
Arun Sinha
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us