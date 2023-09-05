Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
ECS Germany, Krefeld T10
/
VFB Gelsenkirchen vs PSV Aachen
/
Teams
VFB Gelsenkirchen vs PSV Aachen Team
Live
VFB Gelsenkirchen
(10 over)
124/5
PSV Aachen
(7.1 over)
127/4
PSV Aachen won by 6 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Fahad Khan
24
11
0
3
218.18
Waqas Tahir
0
0
0
0
0.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Vishnu Anand
1.1
0
29
0
24.86
Habibullah Stanikzai
2
0
22
3
11.00
PSV Aachen won by 6 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
VFB Gelsenkirchen
PSV Aachen
Punith Murugesh
bat
Rubesh Palaniappan
bowl
Ronit Satapathy
bat
Alom Dhaly
bat
Krishnan Sahasranaman
bat
Jay Tamakuwala
bat
Muhammad Oweis
all
Dhamodharan Madanagopal
all
Ace Pruss
all
Vishnu Anand
all
Habibullah Stanikzai
bowl
Mirwali Jabarkheel
wk
Satya Srinivas
wk
Syed Waqar Hussain
bat
Suliman Hugakhil
all
Kamran Khan-II
all
Mubashir Hussain-II
all
Shrutarv Awasthi
bowl
Midhun Sompalle
wk
Safin Dhaly
bat
Gowthaman Suresh
bat
Pradeep Fernando
all
Younas Hameed
all
Jayaraman Baskaran
all
Vignaesh Sankaran
bowl
Najibullah Khogainiwal
bowl
Milan Jani
bowl
Faisal Arshad
bowl
Habiburahman Laghmani
bowl
Shahedullah Wali
bowl
Usman Zadran
bowl
Muaaz Hassan
bat
Waqas Tahir
bat
Rahim Mohammad
bat
Yasir Hussain
bat
Iqbal Aziz
bat
Fahad Khan
all
Mohammad Sher
all
Muhammad Arif
bat
Muhammad Rashid
bat
Raja Mubashir
bowl
Gokul Gopan
bowl
Sufyan Ali
bat
Gulistan Muhammad
bat
Shoaib Rehman
bat
Khalid Mehmood
all
Khawar Nadeem
all
Shoaib Attar
all
Gul Wali
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us