VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Rhein-Ruhr Sports Team

Live
VFB Gelsenkirchen
(10 over)155/1
Rhein-Ruhr Sports
(10 over)75/8

VFB Gelsenkirchen won by 80 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Mahabubullah Khan2200100.00
Safiqul Islam570071.43
BowlingOMRWECO
Ace Pruss 20753.50
Muhammad Oweis10808.00

VFB Gelsenkirchen
Rhein-Ruhr Sports
Punith Murugesh
bat
Ronit Satapathy
bat
Alom Dhaly
bat
Krishnan Sahasranaman
bat
Jay Tamakuwala
bat
Muhammad Oweis
all
Dhamodharan Madanagopal
all
Ace Pruss
all
Vishnu Anand
all
Habibullah Stanikzai
bowl
Rubesh Palaniappan
bowl
Mubashir Hussain-II
all
Kamran Khan-II
all
Mirwali Jabarkheel
wk
Suliman Hugakhil
all
Syed Waqar Hussain
bat
Shrutarv Awasthi
bowl
Satya Srinivas
wk
Midhun Sompalle
wk
Safin Dhaly
bat
Gowthaman Suresh
bat
Pradeep Fernando
all
Younas Hameed
all
Jayaraman Baskaran
all
Vignaesh Sankaran
bowl
Najibullah Khogainiwal
bowl
Milan Jani
bowl
Faisal Arshad
bowl
Habiburahman Laghmani
bowl
Shahedullah Wali
bowl
Usman Zadran
bowl
Rafiqul Islam-I
wk
Mohammed Sakib
wk
Shaidur Shakil
wk
Safiqul Islam
bat
Anoop Singh
bat
Basir Uddin
all
Saddam Hossain
all
Samir Ahmed
all
Mahabubullah Khan
bowl
Sagar Basnet
bowl
Belaul Emon
bowl
Minhazul Sakin
bat
Muazzam Khan
bat
Abdur Rahman-I
bat
Mohammed Nizamul Islam
wk
Ankit Tomar
bowl
Abdullah Hasan
bat
Ashraf Hoq
bat
Mahfuzur Rahman-I
all
Rojon Miah
all
Tuhin Islam
bowl
Milton Manik
bowl
Nazmul Raju
bowl
