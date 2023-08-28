Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KFC Max T20
/
Valley vs Ipswich
/
Teams
Valley vs Ipswich Team
Live
Valley
(16.5 over)
119/10
Ipswich
(20 over)
186/5
Ipswich won by 67 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Mohammad Irfan
3
3
0
0
100.00
Donal Whyte
1
1
0
0
100.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Bryan Llewellyn
3.5
0
27
5
7.04
Jack Wood
1
0
3
0
3.00
Ipswich won by 67 runs.
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Valley
Ipswich
Dylan Mclachlan
wk
Jake Weatherald
bat
Max Bryant
bat
Joshua Neill
bat
Jack Beath
bat
Patrick Cotter
bat
Zanden Jeh
all
Cameron Boyce
bowl
Benji Floros
bowl
Mohammad Irfan
bowl
Donal Whyte
bowl
Jack Wildermuth
all
Usman Khawaja
bat
Harry J Manenti
all
Flynn Thomasson
all
Mark Steketee
bowl
Jake Cross
wk
Jack Wood
all
Anthony Wilson
bat
Josh Hoffman
bat
Noah Emmerson
bat
Bryan Llewellyn
all
Jem Ryan
all
Harry Wood
all
Michael Rae
bowl
Sean Lutter
bowl
Dylan McAtter
bowl
Josh Clarkson
all
Leo Carter
bat
Josh Creevey
bowl
Adam Smith
bowl
Rowan Lutter
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us