Valley vs Ipswich Team

Live
Valley
(16.5 over)119/10
Ipswich
(20 over)186/5

Ipswich won by 67 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Mohammad Irfan3300100.00
Donal Whyte1100100.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Bryan Llewellyn3.502757.04
Jack Wood10303.00

Valley
Ipswich
Dylan Mclachlan
wk
Jake Weatherald
bat
Max Bryant
bat
Joshua Neill
bat
Jack Beath
bat
Patrick Cotter
bat
Zanden Jeh
all
Cameron Boyce
bowl
Benji Floros
bowl
Mohammad Irfan
bowl
Donal Whyte
bowl
Jack Wildermuth
all
Usman Khawaja
bat
Harry J Manenti
all
Flynn Thomasson
all
Mark Steketee
bowl
Jake Cross
wk
Jack Wood
all
Anthony Wilson
bat
Josh Hoffman
bat
Noah Emmerson
bat
Bryan Llewellyn
all
Jem Ryan
all
Harry Wood
all
Michael Rae
bowl
Sean Lutter
bowl
Dylan McAtter
bowl
Josh Clarkson
all
Leo Carter
bat
Josh Creevey
bowl
Adam Smith
bowl
Rowan Lutter
bowl
