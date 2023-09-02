SportzWiki Logo
Valley vs Redlands Team

Live
Valley
(20 over)112/7
Redlands
(18.2 over)117/4

Redlands won by 6 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Bailey Stewart141101127.27
Conor McInerney352841125.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Zanden Jeh3.202718.10
Benji Floros301705.67

Valley
Redlands
Dylan Mclachlan
wk
Max Bryant
bat
Joshua Neill
bat
Jack Beath
bat
Patrick Cotter
bat
Harry J Manenti
all
Zanden Jeh
all
Cameron Boyce
bowl
Benji Floros
bowl
Mohammad Irfan
bowl
Donal Whyte
bowl
Usman Khawaja
bat
Jake Weatherald
bat
Flynn Thomasson
all
Jack Wildermuth
all
Mark Steketee
bowl
Leigh Drennan
bat
Sam Heazlett
bat
Liam Smith
bat
Jack Sinfield
bat
Lloyd Pope
bowl
Stephan Muller
bat
Bailey Stewart
all
Tom Biggs
bowl
Conor McInerney
bat
Carter Pearson
bat
Lachlan Honan
bowl
D'Arcy Short
all
Jimmy Peirson
wk
Jordan Silk
bat
Marnus Labuschagne
all
James Bazley
all
Lawrence Neil-Smith
all
Charles Stobo
bowl
Jasper Sumner
bowl
Teams
