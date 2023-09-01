SportzWiki Logo
Valley vs Wynnum-Manly Team

Live
Valley
(20 over)101/6
Wynnum-Manly
(19.4 over)102/7

Wynnum-Manly won by 3 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Kieran Elliott1100100.00
Sukhveer Singh6400150.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Donal Whyte3.401814.91
Zanden Jeh402235.50

Valley
Wynnum-Manly
Dylan Mclachlan
wk
Max Bryant
bat
Jack Beath
bat
Joshua Neill
bat
Patrick Cotter
bat
Harry J Manenti
all
Zanden Jeh
all
Cameron Boyce
bowl
Benji Floros
bowl
Mohammad Irfan
bowl
Donal Whyte
bowl
Usman Khawaja
bat
Jake Weatherald
bat
Jack Wildermuth
all
Flynn Thomasson
all
Mark Steketee
bowl
Reuben Burger
wk
Grayson Jones
bat
Corey Hunter
bat
Zak Foulke
all
Cameron Trask
all
Jed Wilson
all
Sukhveer Singh
all
Liam Guthrie
bowl
Kieran Elliott
bat
Wilson McGillivray
bowl
Cameron Steinhardt
bowl
Nick Hobson
bat
Brad Radford
bat
Josh Fraser
all
Sahal Khatree
bowl
