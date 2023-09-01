Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KFC Max T20
/
Valley vs Wynnum-Manly
/
Teams
Valley vs Wynnum-Manly Team
Live
Valley
(20 over)
101/6
Wynnum-Manly
(19.4 over)
102/7
Wynnum-Manly won by 3 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Kieran Elliott
1
1
0
0
100.00
Sukhveer Singh
6
4
0
0
150.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Donal Whyte
3.4
0
18
1
4.91
Zanden Jeh
4
0
22
3
5.50
Wynnum-Manly won by 3 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Valley
Wynnum-Manly
Dylan Mclachlan
wk
Max Bryant
bat
Jack Beath
bat
Joshua Neill
bat
Patrick Cotter
bat
Harry J Manenti
all
Zanden Jeh
all
Cameron Boyce
bowl
Benji Floros
bowl
Mohammad Irfan
bowl
Donal Whyte
bowl
Usman Khawaja
bat
Jake Weatherald
bat
Jack Wildermuth
all
Flynn Thomasson
all
Mark Steketee
bowl
Reuben Burger
wk
Grayson Jones
bat
Corey Hunter
bat
Zak Foulke
all
Cameron Trask
all
Jed Wilson
all
Sukhveer Singh
all
Liam Guthrie
bowl
Kieran Elliott
bat
Wilson McGillivray
bowl
Cameron Steinhardt
bowl
Nick Hobson
bat
Brad Radford
bat
Josh Fraser
all
Sahal Khatree
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us