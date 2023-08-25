Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
New Zealand tour of England
/
Worcestershire vs New Zealand
/
Teams
Worcestershire vs New Zealand Team
Live
Worcestershire
(19 over)
124/10
New Zealand
(12 over)
126/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Will Young
15
15
1
0
100.00
Glenn Phillips
32
15
3
2
213.33
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Josh Baker
4
0
43
1
10.75
Harry Darley
3
0
20
2
6.67
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Worcestershire
New Zealand
Ben Cox
wkbat
Henry Cullen
wk
Kashif Ali
bat
Ed Pollock
bat
Rob Jones
bat
Olly Cox
bat
Taylor Cornall
all
Josh Baker
bowl
Ben Gibbon
bowl
Mitchell Stanley
bowl
Pat Brown
bowl
Harry Darley
bowl
Gareth Roderick
wkbat
Jake Libby
bat
Azhar Ali
bat
Jack Haynes
bat
Adam Hose
bat
Brett D'Oliveira
all
Rehaan Edavalath
bat
Matthew Waite
all
Joe Leach
all
Michael Bracewell
bat
Josh Tongue
bowl
Adam Finch
bowl
Dillon Pennington
bowl
Usama Mir
bowl
Charlie Morris
bowl
Cameron Jones
bowl
Logan van Beek
all
Tim Seifert
wk
Rachin Ravindra
all
Glenn Phillips
bat
Kyle Jamieson
bowl
Lockie Ferguson
bowl
Chad Bowes
bat
Will Young
bat
Dane Cleaver
wk
Dean Foxcroft
all
Cole McConchie
all
Adithya Ashok
bowl
Ben Lister
bowl
Jimmy Neesham
all
Devon Conway
wk
Mark Chapman
bat
Finn Allen
bat
Daryl Mitchell
all
Mitchell Santner
all
Tim Southee
bowl
Ish Sodhi
bowl
Adam Milne
bowl
Matt Henry
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us