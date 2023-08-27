SportzWiki Logo
Western Suburbs vs University Of Queensland Team

Live
Western Suburbs
(20 over)137/5
University Of Queensland
(20 over)126/8

Match Abandoned

Western Suburbs
University Of Queensland
Chris Sabburg
bat
Cooper Connolly
bat
Blake Edwards
bowl
Paddy Dooley
bowl
Tom Whitney
bowl
Isaiah Snell
wk
Harry Mcneilly
bat
Rex Tooley
bat
Tom Campbell
all
Jared Sippel
all
Steve Paulsen
bat
Steven McGiffin
all
Arjun Nair
bowl
Brendan Doggett
bowl
Josh Del Simone
bat
Aidan Watterson
all
Alecz Day
bat
Bryce Street
bat
Callum Henderson
bowl
Hamish Gardiner
bat
Harry Walker
bat
Jack Clayton
bat
Jano Coetzee
bat
Matthew Willans
bowl
Max Clayton
bat
James Martens
all
Nick Larkin
bat
Angus Lovell
bat
Oliver Davies
bat
Nick Sale
bat
Will Sanders
bowl
Will Crook
bowl
