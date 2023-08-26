Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
KFC Max T20
/
Western Suburbs vs Valley
/
Teams
Western Suburbs vs Valley Team
Live
Western Suburbs
(18.4 over)
106/9
Valley
(20 over)
138/7
Valley won by 32 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
-
-
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Valley won by 32 runs.
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Western Suburbs
Valley
Steve Paulsen
bat
Chris Sabburg
bat
Cooper Connolly
bat
Steven McGiffin
all
Arjun Nair
bowl
Paddy Dooley
bowl
Blake Edwards
bowl
Tom Whitney
bowl
Isaiah Snell
wk
Harry Mcneilly
bat
Jared Sippel
all
Aidan Watterson
all
Josh Del Simone
bat
Tom Campbell
all
Brendan Doggett
bowl
Rex Tooley
bat
Dylan Mclachlan
wk
Max Bryant
bat
Joshua Neill
bat
Jack Beath
bat
Jack Wildermuth
all
Harry J Manenti
all
Zanden Jeh
all
Cameron Boyce
bowl
Benji Floros
bowl
Mohammad Irfan
bowl
Jake Weatherald
bat
Patrick Cotter
bat
Flynn Thomasson
all
Usman Khawaja
bat
Mark Steketee
bowl
Donal Whyte
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us