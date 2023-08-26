SportzWiki Logo
Western Suburbs vs Valley Team

Live
Western Suburbs
(18.4 over)106/9
Valley
(20 over)138/7

Valley won by 32 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
-
-
BowlingOMRWECO

Western Suburbs
Valley
Steve Paulsen
bat
Chris Sabburg
bat
Cooper Connolly
bat
Steven McGiffin
all
Arjun Nair
bowl
Paddy Dooley
bowl
Blake Edwards
bowl
Tom Whitney
bowl
Isaiah Snell
wk
Harry Mcneilly
bat
Jared Sippel
all
Aidan Watterson
all
Josh Del Simone
bat
Tom Campbell
all
Brendan Doggett
bowl
Rex Tooley
bat
Dylan Mclachlan
wk
Max Bryant
bat
Joshua Neill
bat
Jack Beath
bat
Jack Wildermuth
all
Harry J Manenti
all
Zanden Jeh
all
Cameron Boyce
bowl
Benji Floros
bowl
Mohammad Irfan
bowl
Jake Weatherald
bat
Patrick Cotter
bat
Flynn Thomasson
all
Usman Khawaja
bat
Mark Steketee
bowl
Donal Whyte
bowl
