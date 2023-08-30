Home
Wynnum-Manly vs Sunshine Coast Team
Live
Wynnum-Manly
(11.1 over)
115/3
Sunshine Coast
(13 over)
113/7
Wynnum-Manly won by 7 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Grayson Jones
6
5
1
0
120.00
Zak Foulke
41
25
4
2
164.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ben Baker
1.1
0
16
0
13.71
Tom Engelbrecht
3
0
21
0
7.00
Wynnum-Manly won by 7 wickets
Wynnum-Manly
Sunshine Coast
Reuben Burger
wk
Corey Hunter
bat
Kieran Elliott
bat
Zak Foulke
all
Liam Guthrie
bowl
Grayson Jones
bat
Cameron Trask
all
Jed Wilson
all
Sukhveer Singh
all
Wilson McGillivray
bowl
Cameron Steinhardt
bowl
Nick Hobson
bat
Brad Radford
bat
Josh Fraser
all
Sahal Khatree
bowl
Jay Lenton
wk
Nicholas Selman
bat
Sam Truloff
bat
Dan Cummins
bat
Cody Pyne
bat
Tom Engelbrecht
all
Chad Soper
bowl
Josh Matthews
bowl
Michael Wostear
bowl
Ben Baker
bowl
Oliver Bembrick
bowl
Mackenzie Harvey
bat
Kuchu Ekanayake
wk
Trent Riddell
bat
Liam Scott
all
Brodie Murphy
all
Alex Maidment
wk
