Andre Onana Issues Apology After Pre-Match Comments Come Back To Haunt Him During Bayern Munich Thrashing

Andre Onana’s nightmare start to his Manchester United career continued on Wednesday (September 20) night as he made another huge mistake during the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The former Ajax goalkeeper secured a move to the English giants from Inter Milan during the summer after Manchester United paid an initial fee of €51 million to the Serie A side plus an additional €4m dependent on performance and success. Andre Onana had big shoes to fill in as he replaced David de Gea in the goal.

However, the Cameroon star is yet to justify his arrival at the Old Trafford. Manchester United have lost three of their opening five league games and Andre Onana’s performances in those games have attracted severe criticism. And his latest performance is bound to pile the pressure on him.

Andre Onana’s old comments come back to haunt him:

At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich took the lead just before the half-hour mark thanks to Andre Onana’s dreadful goalkeeping. Former Manchester City man Leroy Sane made a tame shot from outside the box. The ball headed straight towards Andre Onana and it should have been a routine save for the Cameroonian.

However, he made a meal of it and the ball ended up in net. Andre Onana looked distraught after the mistake as he was seen lying on the field with his head down before his teammate Sergio Reguilon helped him stand up. And as the Manchester United goalkeeper committed the blunder, the fans were quick to recall his pre-match comments.

“We are in this together. We win together, we lose together,” he said when asked about his poor performances. “Clean sheet is for all of us. So when we concede goals the responsibility is Andre Onana. My teammates are working hard. And if they have to point finger, they have to point it at me because I’m the goalkeeper.”

It did not take long for Andre Onana’s comments to come back and haunt him and he must have realised it. Soon after the match ended, he decided to give a clarification for his performance, saying: “It’s difficult to lose this way because, in the beginning, we started very good.

“After my mistake, we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down. We didn’t win today because of me,” he added.

Bayern Munich won the game 4-3 to start their campaign in Champions League with a win.