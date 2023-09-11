SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023: Anything Lose, I’m Going To Hit It For A Boundary Or Six… – Ravi Shastri Decodes Rohit Sharma’s Batting Approach Against Pakistan

SW Desk

Sep 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Anything Lose, I&#8217;m Going To Hit It For A Boundary Or Six&#8230; &#8211; Ravi Shastri Decodes Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Batting Approach Against Pakistan

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his brilliant batting performance against Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday. The Indian captain played an aggressive knock to hit his second consecutive half-century in the continental event.

Rohit Sharma played a counter-attacking knock against Pakistan to hit his 50th ODI fifty in International Cricket and was dismissed for 56 runs by Shadab Khan failing to convert into a three-digit score. In the previous game against Nepal, the Indian skipper batted effectively as well, recording a match-winning half-century alongside young Shubman Gill.

Ravi Shastri, who is currently part of Star Sports, hailed Rohit Sharma for making use of the opportunity to score runs against the Pakistan pacers in the powerplay despite a brilliant spell for young Naseem Shah at the one end.

Shastri claimed that Rohit Sharma did not miss a single bad ball bowled by the Pakistan bowlers and was praised for showing intent from the beginning of the innings.

“There was a 10-ball phase from Naseem Shah at the start that beat him. He was trying to lay a bat on the ball but he could not. He went through that period and every time he got an opportunity today with anything remotely loose, he hit it over the boundary or to the boundary,” Ravi Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri Credits: Twitter

“Rohit did not miss out on a single lose ball today, which showed that in spite of that good spell from the bowlers, the intent was that ‘anything lose, I’m going to hit it for a boundary or six’,” Ravi Shastri added.

The 36-year-old has found himself struggling against the left-arm fast bowlers in the big events but played well against Shaheen Afridi in the game, attacking him in the powerplay.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill formed an opening partnership of 121 runs before losing their wickets in quick succession, while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tried to stabilize the innings before rain halted the day’s play in Colombo.

Rohit Sharma has been an exceptional performer for the team in the ODI format of the game over the last few years and would look to continue his fine batting going forward his form will be crucial for the Indian team’s success in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023, as the team will require him to be at his best going into the mega events as the Men in Blue will be desperate for the end their long-awaited ICC title drought.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma

