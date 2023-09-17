Asia Cup 2023, Final | IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Team India and Sri Lanka will be locking horns against each other in the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 final. The India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) clash promises to be a mouthwatering clash because of the way the tournament has panned out so far.

India and Sri Lanka have been the best performers in the competition so far. Both the teams have only suffered one loss in Asia Cup 2023. They are also the most successful teams in the history of the continental championship. While India have won the Asia Cup seven times, Sri Lanka have done it six times. Sri Lanka are also the reigning Asia Cup champions.

The IND vs SL match is scheduled to be played on Sunday (September 17) from 03:00 PM at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India and Sri Lanka have already played once at this venue in the ongoing tournament. It was a low-scoring affair where Team India defended 213 runs even but not before being given a mighty scare by the home side.

After that match, India lost to Bangladesh by 6 runs while Sri Lanka got back to winning ways by registering a thrilling 2-wicket win over Pakistan. India will start the game as favourites but not many will count off Sri Lanka especially after their performances against India and Pakistan in the Super 4. The home conditions also make Sri Lanka a tricky opponent for the Indian team.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

Match Details :

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: L, W, W, W, W

Sri Lanka: W, L, W, W, W

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Pitch report

The venue has hosted 4 games this week and one can expect a slower pitch. The last three games at this venue have shown that batting would not easy in Colombo. India defended 213 runs against Sri Lanka before failing to chase down 265 against Bangladesh. Pakistan also nearly defended 252 runs before losing the game against Sri Lanka on the final ball. Thunderstorms are also likely to interrupt the game.

R. Premadasa Stadium stats for IND vs SL match:

Matches Played 146 Matches Won by Home Side 78 (53.42%) Matches Won by Touring Side 40 (27.40%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 20 (13.70%) Matches Won Batting First 80 (52.98%) Matches Won Batting Second 56 (37.09%) Matches Won Winning Toss 77 (50.99%) Matches Won Losing Toss 61 (40.40%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 8 (5.48%) Highest Team Innings 375/5 (India) Lowest Team Innings 86 (Netherlands) Highest Run Chase Achieved 292/4 (Australia) Average Runs per Wicket 29.68 Average Runs per Over 4.88 Average Score Batting First 227

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Playing 11

India Dream11:

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Shardul Thakur/ Washington Sundar

Mohammed Shami

Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer

Prasidh Krishna

Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka Dream11:

Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Perera

Kusal Mendis(w)

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dasun Shanaka(c)

Dunith Wellalage

Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Bench:

Pramod Madushan/Dushan Hemantha

Sahan Arachchige

Binura Fernando

Dimuth Karunaratne

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Top players pick

Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli is a right-handed batsman who bats at number three for India.

The former India skipper has scored one century in the ongoing competition and loves to deliver in crunch games. He will be looking to do well against Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis:

Kusal Mendis is a right-handed batsman and a wicketkeeper.

He has scored 253 runs in Asia Cup 2023 so far and is the second highest run-scorer. In the do-or-die match against Pakistan, the right-handed batsman played a fine knock of 92 runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva:

Dhananjaya de Silva is a right-handed middle-order batsman and a handy spinner.

He has scored 68 runs and picked up 3 wickets in the competition so far.

Shubman Gill:

Shubman Gill is a right-handed batsman who opens the innings for Team India.

With 275 runs from 5 games, he is currently the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup 2023. In the last match against Bangladesh, he scored his maiden Asia Cup century.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Vice-Captain Kusal Mendis & Dhananjaya de Silva

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Players to avoid and Fantasy Cricket Expert Advice:

Virat Kohli will be a top captaincy choice for the small leagues as well as mini-grand leagues.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama are among the punt picks here.

The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-5-3-2.

Ishan Kishan and Dimuth Karunaratne are the players that can be avoided for this game.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Allrounders – Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis (vc)

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne

Allrounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis