Asia Cup 2023, Final | IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Team India and Sri Lanka will be locking horns against each other in the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 final. The India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) clash promises to be a mouthwatering clash because of the way the tournament has panned out so far.
India and Sri Lanka have been the best performers in the competition so far. Both the teams have only suffered one loss in Asia Cup 2023. They are also the most successful teams in the history of the continental championship. While India have won the Asia Cup seven times, Sri Lanka have done it six times. Sri Lanka are also the reigning Asia Cup champions.
The IND vs SL match is scheduled to be played on Sunday (September 17) from 03:00 PM at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India and Sri Lanka have already played once at this venue in the ongoing tournament. It was a low-scoring affair where Team India defended 213 runs even but not before being given a mighty scare by the home side.
After that match, India lost to Bangladesh by 6 runs while Sri Lanka got back to winning ways by registering a thrilling 2-wicket win over Pakistan. India will start the game as favourites but not many will count off Sri Lanka especially after their performances against India and Pakistan in the Super 4. The home conditions also make Sri Lanka a tricky opponent for the Indian team.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.
|Article Title
|IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|India and Sri Lanka
|Series name
|Asia Cup 2023
|Date
|17-Sep-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports channel No. 3 & Star Sports 1 Hindi
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|Disney Hotstar
|Match umpire
|TBA
|3rd umpire / Tv Umpire
|TBA
|Match Referee
|TBA
India: L, W, W, W, W
Sri Lanka: W, L, W, W, W
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Pitch report
The venue has hosted 4 games this week and one can expect a slower pitch. The last three games at this venue have shown that batting would not easy in Colombo. India defended 213 runs against Sri Lanka before failing to chase down 265 against Bangladesh. Pakistan also nearly defended 252 runs before losing the game against Sri Lanka on the final ball. Thunderstorms are also likely to interrupt the game.
R. Premadasa Stadium stats for IND vs SL match:
|Matches Played
|146
|Matches Won by Home Side
|78 (53.42%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|40 (27.40%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|20 (13.70%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|80 (52.98%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|56 (37.09%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|77 (50.99%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|61 (40.40%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|8 (5.48%)
|Highest Team Innings
|375/5 (India)
|Lowest Team Innings
|
86 (Netherlands)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|292/4 (Australia)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|29.68
|Average Runs per Over
|4.88
|Average Score Batting First
|227
India Dream11:
Bench:
Sri Lanka Dream11:
Bench:
Virat Kohli:
Kusal Mendis:
Dhananjaya de Silva:
Shubman Gill:
|Captain
|Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma
|Vice-Captain
|Kusal Mendis & Dhananjaya de Silva
Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama
Allrounders – Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
Captain: Virat Kohli
Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva
Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis (vc)
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne
Allrounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis
Loading Post list bar...
Sep 18, 2023, 1:00 PM
Sep 18, 2023, 11:43 AM
Sep 18, 2023, 10:58 AM
Sep 18, 2023, 10:08 AM
Sep 17, 2023, 5:28 PM
Sep 17, 2023, 4:50 PM
Sep 17, 2023, 4:33 PM
Sep 17, 2023, 3:44 PM