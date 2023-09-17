SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Asia Cup 2023

News

Asia Cup 2023, Final | IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM

Asia Cup 2023, Final | IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain &#038; Vice-Captain Choices

Team India and Sri Lanka will be locking horns against each other in the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 final. The India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) clash promises to be a mouthwatering clash because of the way the tournament has panned out so far.

India and Sri Lanka have been the best performers in the competition so far. Both the teams have only suffered one loss in Asia Cup 2023. They are also the most successful teams in the history of the continental championship. While India have won the Asia Cup seven times, Sri Lanka have done it six times. Sri Lanka are also the reigning Asia Cup champions.

The IND vs SL match is scheduled to be played on Sunday (September 17) from 03:00 PM at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India and Sri Lanka have already played once at this venue in the ongoing tournament. It was a low-scoring affair where Team India defended 213 runs even but not before being given a mighty scare by the home side.

After that match, India lost to Bangladesh by 6 runs while Sri Lanka got back to winning ways by registering a thrilling 2-wicket win over Pakistan. India will start the game as favourites but not many will count off Sri Lanka especially after their performances against India and Pakistan in the Super 4. The home conditions also make Sri Lanka a tricky opponent for the Indian team.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

Match Details :

Article TitleIND vs SL Dream11 Prediction
Match Played BetweenIndia and Sri Lanka
Series nameAsia Cup 2023
Date17-Sep-23
CategoryDream11 Prediction
StadiumR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Where to Watch on TVStar Sports channel No. 3 & Star Sports 1 Hindi
Where to Watch online/Live StreamingDisney Hotstar
Match umpireTBA
3rd umpire / Tv UmpireTBA
Match RefereeTBA

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: L, W, W, W, W

Sri Lanka: W, L, W, W, W 

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Pitch report

The venue has hosted 4 games this week and one can expect a slower pitch. The last three games at this venue have shown that batting would not easy in Colombo. India defended 213 runs against Sri Lanka before failing to chase down 265 against Bangladesh. Pakistan also nearly defended 252 runs before losing the game against Sri Lanka on the final ball. Thunderstorms are also likely to interrupt the game.

R. Premadasa Stadium stats for IND vs SL match:

Matches Played146
Matches Won by Home Side78 (53.42%)
Matches Won by Touring Side40 (27.40%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side20 (13.70%)
Matches Won Batting First80 (52.98%)
Matches Won Batting Second56 (37.09%)
Matches Won Winning Toss77 (50.99%)
Matches Won Losing Toss61 (40.40%)
Matches Tied0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result8 (5.48%)
Highest Team Innings375/5 (India)
Lowest Team Innings
86 (Netherlands)
Highest Run Chase Achieved292/4 (Australia)
Average Runs per Wicket29.68
Average Runs per Over4.88
Average Score Batting First227

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Playing 11

India Dream11:

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • KL Rahul
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

  •  Shardul Thakur/ Washington Sundar
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka Dream11:

  • Pathum Nissanka
  • Kusal Perera
  • Kusal Mendis(w)
  • Sadeera Samarawickrama
  • Charith Asalanka
  • Dhananjaya de Silva
  • Dasun Shanaka(c)
  • Dunith Wellalage
  • Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha
  • Kasun Rajitha
  • Matheesha Pathirana

Bench:

  • Pramod Madushan/Dushan Hemantha
  • Sahan Arachchige
  • Binura Fernando
  • Dimuth Karunaratne

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Top players pick

Virat Kohli:

  • Virat Kohli is a right-handed batsman who bats at number three for India.
  • The former India skipper has scored one century in the ongoing competition and loves to deliver in crunch games. He will be looking to do well against Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis:

  • Kusal Mendis is a right-handed batsman and a wicketkeeper.
  • He has scored 253 runs in Asia Cup 2023 so far and is the second highest run-scorer. In the do-or-die match against Pakistan, the right-handed batsman played a fine knock of 92 runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva:

  • Dhananjaya de Silva is a right-handed middle-order batsman and a handy spinner.
  • He has scored 68 runs and picked up 3 wickets in the competition so far.

Shubman Gill:

  • Shubman Gill is a right-handed batsman who opens the innings for Team India.
  • With 275 runs from 5 games, he is currently the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup 2023. In the last match against Bangladesh, he scored his maiden Asia Cup century.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

CaptainVirat Kohli & Rohit Sharma
Vice-CaptainKusal Mendis & Dhananjaya de Silva

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Players to avoid and Fantasy Cricket Expert Advice:

  • Virat Kohli will be a top captaincy choice for the small leagues as well as mini-grand leagues.
  • Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama are among the punt picks here.
  • The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-5-3-2.
  • Ishan Kishan and Dimuth Karunaratne are the players that can be avoided for this game.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Allrounders – Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Virat Kohli
Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis (vc)

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne

Allrounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

IND vs SL

IND vs SL 2023

India National Cricket Team

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

