SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Hyderabad Cricket Association Wants Warm-up Game Between Pakistan-New Zealand To Be Rescheduled – Reports

SW Desk

Sep 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Hyderabad Cricket Association Wants Warm-up Game Between Pakistan-New Zealand To Be Rescheduled &#8211; Reports

The much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup is likely to experience yet another modification after the Hyderabad Cricket Association requested BCCI to reconsider the warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29. Earlier, a few games, including the India-Pakistan match, were postponed since it fell on the first day of Navratri, a major holiday that was widely observed throughout Gujarat.

According to reports in Indian Express,  the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has formally informed the Board For Cricket Control in India (BCCI) regarding the difficulty of hosting the warm-up game between two heavyweights Pakistan and New Zealand due to the festivals of Ganesh Visarjan and Milad-Un-Nabi, on September 28th.

It is known that the Hyderabad Cricket Association requested again, and that email was sent to BCCI executives regarding the schedule of the event in the state. The HCA filed its complaint when the BCCI-ICC  began selling tickets for World Cup events, including for the pre-tournament games.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Credits: Twitter

A huge number of police officers will be stationed at the hotel where the Pakistani team will be staying, and approximately 3,000 police officers will be deployed for one game during the ODI World Cup game.

Earlier, it was said that the Hyderabad police had raised their concern regarding the security gap between the two games on two days in the city. The Rajiv International Stadium is scheduled to host the game between New Zealand and the Netherlands on October 9, followed by the match between two Asian giants Pakistan and Sri Lanka on the next day.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association and security officials are concerned about the high-profile game as thousands of fans from around the world are scheduled to flock to Hyderabad to see the highly awaited game in the nation.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

The eagerly awaited ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will get underway at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5. Defending champions England taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener in the World’s largest stadium.

For the first time, India will host the competition by itself, and the Rohit Sharma-led team will try to end their 10-year title drought in ICC competitions on home soil.

Despite performing well in the league stage of the competition, India has never won the championship in an ICC event in the last 10 years failing to win the knockout games of the high-octane tournaments.

Tagged:

Hyderabad Cricket Association

PAK vs NZ

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: Hyderabad Cricket Association Wants Warm-up Game Between Pakistan-New Zealand To Be Rescheduled &#8211; Reports
Asia Cup 2023: Hyderabad Cricket Association Wants Warm-up Game Between Pakistan-New Zealand To Be Rescheduled – Reports

Sep 10, 2023, 11:00 AM

Iftikhar Ahmed Replaces Haris Sohail In Pakistan ODI Squad For Last 3 Matches Of The NZ Series
Iftikhar Ahmed Replaces Haris Sohail In Pakistan ODI Squad For Last 3 Matches Of The NZ Series

Apr 29, 2023, 5:31 PM

“If These Secrets Are Revealed, People Will Stop Watching Cricket&#8221; &#8211; Umar Akmal Slams Fellow Cricketers
“If These Secrets Are Revealed, People Will Stop Watching Cricket” – Umar Akmal Slams Fellow Cricketers

Apr 19, 2023, 12:28 PM

“Najam Sethi Is Using Political Language. Babar Azam Is Not The Status Quo”- Former PAK Skipper Slams PCB Chairman
“Najam Sethi Is Using Political Language. Babar Azam Is Not The Status Quo”- Former PAK Skipper Slams PCB Chairman

Apr 17, 2023, 8:37 PM

PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam Goes Past Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli&#8217;s T20 Records With Brilliant 100 In 2nd T20I
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam Goes Past Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s T20 Records With Brilliant 100 In 2nd T20I

Apr 16, 2023, 1:10 PM

PAK vs NZ: Saim Ayub Is Improving, Avails His Opportunities, And Dominates: Babar Azam Lauds Rising Star
PAK vs NZ: Saim Ayub Is Improving, Avails His Opportunities, And Dominates: Babar Azam Lauds Rising Star

Apr 15, 2023, 7:00 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links