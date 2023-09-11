SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: I Think The Conditions Suited Fast Bowling, But India Called The Shots – Dinesh Karthik Hails Indian Openers For Their Impressive Batting

SW Desk

Sep 11, 2023 at 2:54 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Think The Conditions Suited Fast Bowling, But India Called The Shots &#8211; Dinesh Karthik Hails Indian Openers For Their Impressive Batting

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik hailed Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for coming up with a good attitude against Shaheen Afridi in the Asia Cup’s Super 4 round against Pakistan on Sunday. The Indian opening pair batted well in Colombo, putting together a partnership of more than 100 runs for the first wicket.

The Indian captain put on a 121-run opening-wicket stand with Shubman Gill both openers showed great intent before being dismissed in quick succession as the rain halted the day play during the 24th over of India’s batting innings. The game will resume from the same point on Monday, the reserve day.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik feels that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s approach against Shaheen Afridi would be worrying signs for Babar Azam and Co. going forward, as the Indian openers were dominant against the Left-arm pacer in the powerplay and lauded the Pakistan speedster for making comeback in the second spell to pick up the wickets in form Shubman Gill with his slower delivery.

“The way Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill batted vs Shaheen Afridi, will worry Pakistan. I think the conditions suited fast bowling at the start of the innings, but India called the shots.” 

Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik Credits: Twitter

“It becomes tough as a batter to pick Shaheen Afridi’s slower delivery because of his wrist flick. Second time Shaheen Shah Afridi has deceived an Indian batter,” Dinesh Karthik said.

The opening duo has been successful in the top of the order for India, giving the team strong starts at the start of the innings in recent times and they displayed solid batting in the powerplay as the Pakistan primary pacer Shaheen Afridi found no clue to the aggressive approach of the Indian openers.

Shaheen Afridi Was Off-Colour And Tried Too Hard Today – Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis feels that Shaheen Afridi was totally off-color with the new ball failing to find the swing and rhythm against the Indian openers, who went hard at him from the outset of the innings. Younis believes the left-arm pacer tried too hard against India, which is why he gave them easy boundaries on Sunday.

“Shaheen was totally off-color with the new ball. Nobody in the Pakistan team line-up tried to bowl the short ball and the bouncers. The swing as there – Naseem showed it from the other end.” 

Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi Credits: Twitter

“If you bowl in the right areas, you will trouble the batters. But Shaheen has to think hard, even in the previous match, although he bowled a brilliant 10 overs, he was off-color and tried too hard today and gave away easy boundaries,” Waqar Younis said.

Shaheen Afridi had a poor outing with the ball in the powerplay and was reintroduced into the attack in the middle overs. He succeeded in giving Pakistan its second wicket by tricking the young batting sensation Shubman Gill and would look to come good against India on the reserve day to pick up some crucial wickets in the middle and death overs of the game.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Dinesh Karthik

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: That Was My Best Wicket Till Date &#8211; Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On The Dream Dismissal Of Dasun Shanaka
Asia Cup 2023: That Was My Best Wicket Till Date – Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On The Dream Dismissal Of Dasun Shanaka

Sep 18, 2023, 4:42 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Shubman, And Kohli Are Your Best Top Three, You Shouldn&#8217;t Touch Them &#8211; Aakash Chopra
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Shubman, And Kohli Are Your Best Top Three, You Shouldn’t Touch Them – Aakash Chopra

Sep 18, 2023, 4:04 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Don&#8217;t Know Why They Are Playing Three ODI&#8217;s &#8211; Wasim Akram Baffled By India&#8217;s Decision To Play Against Australia Before World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Don’t Know Why They Are Playing Three ODI’s – Wasim Akram Baffled By India’s Decision To Play Against Australia Before World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 3:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan At No.5 Makes A Lot Of Sense &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Wicket-keeper To Play In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan At No.5 Makes A Lot Of Sense – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Wicket-keeper To Play In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 2:51 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Won Five IPL Titles, Many Didn&#8217;t Even Win Once &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli While Praising Rohit Sharma
Asia Cup 2023: He Won Five IPL Titles, Many Didn’t Even Win Once – Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli While Praising Rohit Sharma

Sep 18, 2023, 2:41 PM

Asia Cup 2023: India Are One Of The Favourite Teams To Win It &#8211; Wasim Akram Picks Rohit Sharma-led Side As Strong Contender To Win The World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: India Are One Of The Favourite Teams To Win It – Wasim Akram Picks Rohit Sharma-led Side As Strong Contender To Win The World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 1:52 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links