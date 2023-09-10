SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: I Was Also Speaking About The Inefficiency Of The BCCI… – Venkatesh Prasad Explains Why He Deleted His “Corrupt And Arrogant” Tweet

SW Desk

Sep 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM

Asia Cup 2023: I Was Also Speaking About The Inefficiency Of The BCCI&#8230; &#8211; Venkatesh Prasad Explains Why He Deleted His &#8220;Corrupt And Arrogant&#8221; Tweet

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has deleted a tweet in which he had maintained that “one corrupt and arrogant” organisation received the “stamp of corruption” without mentioning the naming of anyone or the organization which led to a wide range of controversy, as many believe that he had attacked the Indian Cricket Board connecting the dots of his previous tweets.

Venkatesh Prasad became trending from Friday as a result of his controversial tweets from the previous two days regarding the Asian Cricket Council’s decision to provide a reserve day for just the India vs. Pakistan Super 4 stage game in the Asia Cup and the lack of tickets for the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India.

Taking his X handle, Venkatesh Prasad launched an attack on an organisation without naming them and slammed them for being corrupt while referring to an “arrogant guy”.

“It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hard work of an organisation that is generally non-corrupt and get a stamp of corruption on the whole leadership, not just on a micro level but at a large level,” Pradesh posted on X.

The former Indian pacer said that his tweet was taken out of context, which was the reason behind the removal of the tweet when a user on X questioned him about why he had deleted it.

“That was a general tweet where I spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large-scale implications on a macro level as well in any field. Since I was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets in other tweets, it led to confusion and looked out of context. Hence deleted,” he stated.

The ODI World Cup schedule for this year was revealed after an unusually long wait, and it quickly became apparent that additional changes would be required due to security concerns. Many supporters claimed that they couldn’t even sign in to the website to buy tickets.

“We have a good team and are strong contenders for the World Cup but we need genuine fans inside the stadium cheering for the team and their experience needs to be far smoother and easier than what it has been, and for that, the BCCI needs to do far better than they have done so far. It is a reflection of the country as a whole and we as a nation should not be let down at any cost,” Prasad maintained.

India’s first match of the World Cup is against Australia on Sunday, October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and they will look to win the championship after 12 years on home soil.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

BCCI

India National Cricket Team

Venkatesh Prasad

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
‘Nothing Personal’- Venkatesh Prasad Clarifies That His Criticism For BCCI Was About ICC World Cup 2023 Ticketing, Scheduling
‘Nothing Personal’- Venkatesh Prasad Clarifies That His Criticism For BCCI Was About ICC World Cup 2023 Ticketing, Scheduling

Sep 10, 2023, 4:49 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Was Also Speaking About The Inefficiency Of The BCCI&#8230; &#8211; Venkatesh Prasad Explains Why He Deleted His &#8220;Corrupt And Arrogant&#8221; Tweet
Asia Cup 2023: I Was Also Speaking About The Inefficiency Of The BCCI… – Venkatesh Prasad Explains Why He Deleted His “Corrupt And Arrogant” Tweet

Sep 10, 2023, 11:28 AM

Asia Cup 2023: &#8220;May It Rain Harder On The Second Day&#8221;&#8230; &#8211; Venkatesh Prasad Fumes Over Having A Reserve Day Only For IND-PAK Game
Asia Cup 2023: “May It Rain Harder On The Second Day”… – Venkatesh Prasad Fumes Over Having A Reserve Day Only For IND-PAK Game

Sep 9, 2023, 10:44 AM

Venkatesh Prasad Shares Selfie With Suniel Shetty; Says Prayed For KL Rahul To Smash It
Venkatesh Prasad Shares Selfie With Suniel Shetty; Says Prayed For KL Rahul To Smash It

Aug 22, 2023, 4:29 PM

IND vs WI: The Captain Looked Clueless, Bowler&#8217;s Can&#8217;t Bat And Batsmen Can&#8217;t Bowl &#8211; Venkatesh Prasad Lambasts Indian Team Over Their Performance
IND vs WI: The Captain Looked Clueless, Bowler’s Can’t Bat And Batsmen Can’t Bowl – Venkatesh Prasad Lambasts Indian Team Over Their Performance

Aug 14, 2023, 3:12 PM

IND vs WI: Should Be Smarter At These Moments&#8230; &#8211; Venkatesh Prasad Baffled By Utilisation Of Yuzvendra Chahal In 2nd T20 Against West Indies
IND vs WI: Should Be Smarter At These Moments… – Venkatesh Prasad Baffled By Utilisation Of Yuzvendra Chahal In 2nd T20 Against West Indies

Aug 7, 2023, 12:18 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links