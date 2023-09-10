Asia Cup 2023: I Was Also Speaking About The Inefficiency Of The BCCI… – Venkatesh Prasad Explains Why He Deleted His “Corrupt And Arrogant” Tweet

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has deleted a tweet in which he had maintained that “one corrupt and arrogant” organisation received the “stamp of corruption” without mentioning the naming of anyone or the organization which led to a wide range of controversy, as many believe that he had attacked the Indian Cricket Board connecting the dots of his previous tweets.

Venkatesh Prasad became trending from Friday as a result of his controversial tweets from the previous two days regarding the Asian Cricket Council’s decision to provide a reserve day for just the India vs. Pakistan Super 4 stage game in the Asia Cup and the lack of tickets for the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India.

Taking his X handle, Venkatesh Prasad launched an attack on an organisation without naming them and slammed them for being corrupt while referring to an “arrogant guy”.

“It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hard work of an organisation that is generally non-corrupt and get a stamp of corruption on the whole leadership, not just on a micro level but at a large level,” Pradesh posted on X.

The former Indian pacer said that his tweet was taken out of context, which was the reason behind the removal of the tweet when a user on X questioned him about why he had deleted it.

That was a general tweet where i spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large scale implication on a macro level as well in any field. Since i was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets… https://t.co/cbZTUeg1qO — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 9, 2023

“That was a general tweet where I spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large-scale implications on a macro level as well in any field. Since I was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets in other tweets, it led to confusion and looked out of context. Hence deleted,” he stated.

The ODI World Cup schedule for this year was revealed after an unusually long wait, and it quickly became apparent that additional changes would be required due to security concerns. Many supporters claimed that they couldn’t even sign in to the website to buy tickets.

“We have a good team and are strong contenders for the World Cup but we need genuine fans inside the stadium cheering for the team and their experience needs to be far smoother and easier than what it has been, and for that, the BCCI needs to do far better than they have done so far. It is a reflection of the country as a whole and we as a nation should not be let down at any cost,” Prasad maintained.

India’s first match of the World Cup is against Australia on Sunday, October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and they will look to win the championship after 12 years on home soil.