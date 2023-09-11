SportzWiki Logo
Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: India And Pakistan To Play On The Reserve Day For The First Time In ODI History Following Heavy Rain In Colombo

SW Desk

Sep 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM

The Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 between two Asian heavyweights India and Pakistan was postponed to Reserve Day due to the heavy rain in Colombo on Sunday. The play was suspended owing to a torrential downpour after 24.1 overs of the Indian innings, and it was not resumed because of constant rainfall in R Premadasa Stadium throughout the day.

The inclement weather in Colombo contributed to the India-Pakistan game being planned on Reserve Day for the first time in history. India’s last ODI on a Reserve Day match marked a loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals at Old Trafford in Manchester, whereas Pakistan played an ODI on the Reserve Day in August 1992 in England.

The high-octane Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan has been rescheduled for the Reserve Day on Monday after play was cancelled on Sunday owing to heavy rain. The umpires conducted a few inspections in the latter half of the day but halted the day’s play due to the consistent drizzle.

Having a reserve day for the India-Pakistan games also invited a wide range of controversy as many experts expressed their disappointment over the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to reserve a day only for the match between two Asian heavyweights.

Rain During Super 4 Game Between India And Pakistan
Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already earned two points in this round by winning their respective first games and Indian will be hoping to have a full game against Pakistan on Monday to give their side a real chance to win the game against the Men in Green in their opening game of the Super 4 stage.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played a counter-attacking knock to score 56 and 58 respectively before losing wickets quickly one after the other. Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and KL Rahul built the innings in the middle overs before the rain stopped the play in the Island nation and the Indian team will be looking to finish the innings on a high to post a massive total for Pakistan to chase down in crucial super 4 game of the continental event.

The game will continue at 3:00 PM on Monday. India will resume the game at 147/2 (24.1 overs), with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 17 and 8 respectively. The match will continue to be 50 overs per side India and Pakistan will each receive one point if Reserve Day is washed out in Colombo. Right now, it’s raining in Colombo.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

IND vs PAK

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

