SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: India Will Face More Challenge To Qualify For The Final, If Reserve Day Gets Washed Out

SW Desk

Sep 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM

Asia Cup 2023: India Will Face More Challenge To Qualify For The Final, If Reserve Day Gets Washed Out

The high-octane Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan has been rescheduled for the Reserve Day after play was cancelled on Sunday owing to heavy rain. The ACC had previously planned a reserve day for the big India vs Pakistan match, but the weather forecast for that match was not favorable.

It was a sunny day when the game began, where the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in Colombo and the India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played a counter-attacking knock to score 56 and 58 before losing wickets quickly one after the other. Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and KL Rahul built the innings in the middle overs before the rain stopped the play in the Island nation.

The umpires conducted a few inspections; they were outside for a third when it began to rain again at about 8:00 PM. when the drizzle, forced the umpires to halt play for the day.

Rain During Super 4 Game Between India And Pakistan
Rain During Super 4 Game Between India And Pakistan Credits: Twitter

The game will continue at 3:00 PM on Monday. India will resume the game at 147/2 (24.1 overs), with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 17 and 8 respectively. The match will continue to be 50 overs per side India and Pakistan will each receive one point if Reserve Day is washed out in Colombo.

The Men in Blue will find it difficult to make it into the finals of the continental event if the game is washed out as Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already earned two points in this round by winning their respective first games. India’s next matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup also have rain threats in Colombo.

Virat Kohli And KL Rahul
Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed the spectators of the change in the playing conditions and urged them to hold onto their tickets in case a reserve day was required the reserve day for the India-Pakistan games invited a wide range of controversy as many experts expressed their disappointment over the decision of the Asian Cricket Council to reserve day only for the match between two Asian heavyweights.

The expense of conducting the thrilling encounter between the Asian rivals is high for sponsors and broadcasters, and the Asian Cricket Council is anxious about holding a full game in the Super 4 stage of the competition, which is the reason behind having a reserve day for the match between the two Asian giants.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

IND vs PAK

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
International Cricket Council Mulls To Host High Octane India-Pakistan Clash Of 2024 T20 World Cup In New York &#8211; Reports
International Cricket Council Mulls To Host High Octane India-Pakistan Clash Of 2024 T20 World Cup In New York – Reports

Sep 11, 2023, 4:36 PM

Asia Cup 2023: India And Pakistan To Play On The Reserve Day For The First Time In ODI History Following Heavy Rain In Colombo
Asia Cup 2023: India And Pakistan To Play On The Reserve Day For The First Time In ODI History Following Heavy Rain In Colombo

Sep 11, 2023, 2:26 PM

Asia Cup 2023: India Will Face More Challenge To Qualify For The Final, If Reserve Day Gets Washed Out
Asia Cup 2023: India Will Face More Challenge To Qualify For The Final, If Reserve Day Gets Washed Out

Sep 11, 2023, 10:55 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Is India Afraid To Play And Lose To Pakistan? &#8211; Najam Sethi Slams ACC For Conducting Super 4 Games In Colombo Despite Rain Threats
Asia Cup 2023: Is India Afraid To Play And Lose To Pakistan? – Najam Sethi Slams ACC For Conducting Super 4 Games In Colombo Despite Rain Threats

Sep 7, 2023, 4:52 PM

Asia Cup 2023: The Weather In Sri Lanka To Improve Significantly After September 9 &#8211; Sri Lanka Meteorological Department
Asia Cup 2023: The Weather In Sri Lanka To Improve Significantly After September 9 – Sri Lanka Meteorological Department

Sep 7, 2023, 11:17 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Look At Scoring Runs, Not Surviving &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Wants Indian Openers To Be Aggressive Against Pakistan Pacers
Asia Cup 2023: Look At Scoring Runs, Not Surviving – Gautam Gambhir Wants Indian Openers To Be Aggressive Against Pakistan Pacers

Sep 2, 2023, 10:19 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links