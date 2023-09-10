Asia Cup 2023: Our Fast Bowlers Are Not Just Going To Pose Difficulty For The Indian Top-order But… – Mohammad Rizwan Fires Warning To All Teams

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan came up with a classy response to the statement that the Indian team can’t play against Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf after they struggled to get going against the Men in Green in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Starting with the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s pace attack ran through the top order of the Indian batting lineup. This was followed by their outstanding bowling against India in the 2022 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, where the Indian batters struggled to get going against Pakistan’s potent fast-bowling attack.

The trend appeared to have continued in the 2023 Asia Cup, as the Indian batter struggled to get going in the group stage of the competition.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against arch-rivals India, Mohammad Rizwan praised his team’s fast bowling unit for being a key factor in helping them reach the No. 1 spot in the ODI team. He also believes that their bowlers are capable of posing a threat to all of the top teams in the world, not just India.

“Our fast bowlers have played a crucial role in taking us to the No.1 spot. And the three fast bowlers we are talking about, they are not just going to pose difficulty for the Indian top order but for every team. They are gifted bowlers. And if you look at our bench strength, that is also very good and that is why we have risen to the top,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

Naseem and Shaheen create a deadly new-ball par due to his excellent control and consistency with the ball over the last year or so. Haris Rauf is renowned for his raw, fast, and awkwardly bounced hit-the-deck bowling. The trio can consistently bowl in the mid 140s, throw pinpoint yorkers, and swing the ball at any time which can be crucial for the team’s chance in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

We Will Also Have Plans When Their Bowlers Will Come Up Against Us – Mohmmad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan believes that the Indian top order’s difficulty against their fast bowling unit may be due to the teams not facing each other frequently. He stated that they will also be bringing plans to face the Indian bowling unit and are mindful of the challenge of the Indian bowlers.

“Their batters also haven’t faced our bowlers a lot. They lost early wickets but they put close to 270 on the board. Similarly, we will also have plans when their bowlers will come up against us. India has a good bowling attack, some of the world’s best who will challenge us. But as professionals, we should be ready with the answers,” Mohammad Rizwan added.

Two of the best teams in ODI cricket are facing each other in Colombo, as the world-class players in both teams will look to contribute to their team’s success in the mouth-watering encounter.