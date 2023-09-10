SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023: Robin Uthappa Picks His Choice Of Indian Wicket-keeper For The Remaining Asia Cup Games

SW Desk

Sep 10, 2023 at 12:45 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Robin Uthappa Picks His Choice Of Indian Wicket-keeper For The Remaining Asia Cup Games

Former Indian opener Robin Uthappa urged the Indian team management to play the in-form Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan in all the games of the Asia Cup 2023 which will help him gain more confidence going into the ODI World Cup in India.

Ignoring Ishan Kishan from the starting lineup for the next games would be difficult for the Indian team management as he has performed well in the 50-over format by hitting four half-centuries in a row. In ODI cricket, Kishan has shown versatility by batting for India at various places and stages of the innings.

During a discussion with Espncricinfo, Robin Uthappa wants Ishan Kishan to play him throughout the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and reckons that KL Rahul, who is making a return, may play the three-match series against Australia before the ODI World Cup on home soil.

Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa Credits: Twitter

“Ishan Kishan needs to have confidence going into the ODI World Cup, so I will play him throughout this tournament. I will urge the team management to play KL Rahul in all three matches against Australia instead,” Robin Uthappa said.

KL Rahul is set to return to the Indian team for the Super 4 stage of the tournament after a long-standing injury that he picked up during IPL 2023. Due to an injury, he was sidelined for the majority of the 2023 season, but he’s working hard to get healthy again in time for the World Cup.

I Will Be Difficult To Play Both Ishan Kishan And KL Rahul In The Indian Line-up – Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa believes that it would be difficult for the team management to play both Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul in the playing 11 at the Continental event with the middle order batter Shreyas Iyer also returning from the injury and believes that he should be in the Indian team’s mix going into the mega event in India.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

“It will be difficult to play both Kishan and KL in the Indian line-up at the Asia Cup because Shreyas Iyer has also just returned from injury. He is a very good player and he needs to be in the mix for India’s sake. Shreyas Iyer needs to be given more chances,”  Robin Uthappa added.

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul will now have to compete for a spot in the playing 11 at the Super 4 stage in Island Nation and it will be interesting to see whether India bring in the Karnataka batter for the game against Pakistan in Colombo.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Ishan Kishan

KL Rahul

Robin Uthappa

