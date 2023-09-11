SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi Was Totally Off-Color With The New Ball – Waqar Younis Criticizes Left-arm Pacer’s Bowling Against India

SW Desk

Sep 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi Was Totally Off-Color With The New Ball &#8211; Waqar Younis Criticizes Left-arm Pacer&#8217;s Bowling Against India

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis was disappointed with the performance of Shaheen Afridi’s new ball bowling in the Super Four encounter against India at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The 23-year-old was not at his best against the arch-rivals India, making constant errors in his line and length at the start of the innings.

The left-arm bowler did exceedingly well for the Men in Green during the group-stage match against India, finishing with an impressive figure of 4-35, picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja in the group-stage of the tournament but failed to make an impact on Sunday conceding 31 runs from his first three overs.

Speaking on Star Sports, Waqar Younis feels that Shaheen Afridi was totally off-color with the new ball failing to find the swing and rhythm against the Indian openers, who went hard at him from the outset of the innings. Younis believes the left-arm pacer tried too hard against India, which is why he gave them easy boundaries on Sunday.

“Shaheen was totally off-colour with the new ball. Nobody in the Pakistan team line-up tried to bowl the short ball and the bouncers. The swing as there – Naseem showed it from the other end.”

Waqar Younis
Waqar Younis Credits: Twitter

“If you bowl in the right areas, you will trouble the batters. But Shaheen has to think hard, even in the previous match, although he bowled a brilliant 10 overs, he was off-colour and tried too hard today and gave away easy boundaries,” Waqar Younis said.

Another new ball bowler, Naseem Shah, was able to extract movement and bounce from the surface by bowling back of a length and even claimed a maiden over to stop the attacking Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Naseem looked quite lethal from one end but found no support from the fielders with them putting down two chances of his innings bowling in the powerplay.

When Virat Kohli entered the crease, Shaheen Afridi was reintroduced into the attack in the middle overs. He succeeded in giving Pakistan its second wicket by tricking the young batting sensation Shubman Gill with an off-pace delivery.

Virat Kohli And KL Rahul
Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and KL Rahul built the innings in the middle overs before the rain stopped the play in the Island nation. The game will continue at 3:00 PM on Monday. India will resume the game at 147/2 (24.1 overs), with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 17 and 8 respectively and the Indian team will look to post a massive total on Monday to pose a tough challenge to the Pakistan batters.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shaheen Afridi

Waqar Younis

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals &#8211; S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side&#8217;s Performance In Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals – S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side’s Performance In Asia Cup 2023

Sep 17, 2023, 3:44 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don&#8217;t Spread Negativity &#8211; Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight
Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don’t Spread Negativity – Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight

Sep 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup
It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final – Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 11:34 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts &#8211; Reports
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts – Reports

Sep 17, 2023, 10:49 AM

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Sep 16, 2023, 11:45 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another &#8211; Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket
Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another – Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket

Sep 16, 2023, 11:33 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links