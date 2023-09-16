Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 6 | IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

India and Bangladesh will be up against each other in the sixth and final match of the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The IND vs BAN game is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 15) from 03:00 PM at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
With the finalists for the tournament already decided, the IND vs BAN clash won’t have any effect on the tournament. India have already qualified for the final and would be looking to extend their winning start in Asia Cup 2023 and look to enter the final with a win. The match will also give the Men in Blue an opportunity to rest some players.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing both of their Super 4 games so far and would be desperate to bow out on a high. A win against an opponent like India just before the World Cup will do their confidence a world of good.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
|Article Title
|IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|India and Bangladesh
|Series name
|Asia Cup 2023
|Date
|15-Sep-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports channel No. 3 & Star Sports 1 Hindi
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|Disney Hotstar
|Match umpire
|TBA
|3rd umpire / Tv Umpire
|TBA
|Match Referee
|TBA
India: W, W, W, W, L
Bangladesh: L, L, W, L, W
IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Pitch report
Typically the venue offers good turn for the spinners due to the dry conditions. However, conditions could change drastically due to the rain. The weather forecast shows that rain could interrupt the game and it could also create condition that could help the pacers.
R. Premadasa Stadium stats for IND vs BAN match:
|Matches Played
|145
|Matches Won by Home Side
|78 (53.79%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|40 (27.59%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|19 (13.10%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|79 (52.67%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|56 (37.33%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|77 (51.33%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|60 (40.00%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|8 (5.52%)
|Highest Team Innings
|375/5 (India)
|Lowest Team Innings
|86 (Netherlands)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|292/4 (Australia)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|29.68
|Average Runs per Over
|4.88
|Average Score Batting First
|227
India Dream11:
Bench:
Bangladesh Dream11:
Bench:
Kuldeep Yadav:
Litton Das:
Shakib Al Hasan:
Shubman Gill:
|Captain
|Shubman Gill & Kuldeep Yadav
|Vice-Captain
|Shakib Al Hasan & Litton Das
Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (c)
Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), Shoriful Islam
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav
Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Towhid Hridoy
Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav (c)
Captain: Kuldeep Yadav
Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan
