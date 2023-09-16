Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 6 | IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

India and Bangladesh will be up against each other in the sixth and final match of the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The IND vs BAN game is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 15) from 03:00 PM at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With the finalists for the tournament already decided, the IND vs BAN clash won’t have any effect on the tournament. India have already qualified for the final and would be looking to extend their winning start in Asia Cup 2023 and look to enter the final with a win. The match will also give the Men in Blue an opportunity to rest some players.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing both of their Super 4 games so far and would be desperate to bow out on a high. A win against an opponent like India just before the World Cup will do their confidence a world of good.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

Match Details :

Article Title IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India and Bangladesh Series name Asia Cup 2023 Date 15-Sep-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Where to Watch on TV Star Sports channel No. 3 & Star Sports 1 Hindi Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney Hotstar Match umpire TBA 3rd umpire / Tv Umpire TBA Match Referee TBA

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 5: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, W, L

Bangladesh: L, L, W, L, W

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Pitch report

Typically the venue offers good turn for the spinners due to the dry conditions. However, conditions could change drastically due to the rain. The weather forecast shows that rain could interrupt the game and it could also create condition that could help the pacers.

R. Premadasa Stadium stats for IND vs BAN match:

Matches Played 145 Matches Won by Home Side 78 (53.79%) Matches Won by Touring Side 40 (27.59%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 19 (13.10%) Matches Won Batting First 79 (52.67%) Matches Won Batting Second 56 (37.33%) Matches Won Winning Toss 77 (51.33%) Matches Won Losing Toss 60 (40.00%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 8 (5.52%) Highest Team Innings 375/5 (India) Lowest Team Innings 86 (Netherlands) Highest Run Chase Achieved 292/4 (Australia) Average Runs per Wicket 29.68 Average Runs per Over 4.88 Average Score Batting First 227

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Playing 11

India Dream11:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul(wk)

Tilak Varma/Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya/Tilak Varma

Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer

Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh Dream11:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mohammed Naim/Tanzid Hasan

Litton Das(wk)

Shakib Al Hasan(c)

Towhid Hridoy

Afif Hossain

Shamim Hossain

Nasum Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed

Shoriful Islam

Hasan Mahmud

Bench:

Mohammad Naim/Tanzid Hasan

Mustafizur Rahman

Mahedi Hasan

Anamul Haque

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Top players pick

Kuldeep Yadav:

Kuldeep Yadav is a left-arm spinner who can play a big role for India in Colombo where the conditions are set to assist spinners.

He has picked up an impressive 9 wickets in his last two games – 5 against Pakistan and 4 against Sri Lanka.

Litton Das:

Litton Das is a right-handed top-order batsman who has failed to do well in Asia Cup 2023 so far.

Litton Das has played some memorable knocks against India in the past such as the century in the 2018 Asia Cup final and will be looking to score big again.

Shakib Al Hasan:

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best allrounders in the history of the white-ball format.

The Bangladesh captain has failed to do well in the competition so far, scoring a modest 93 runs in addition to picking 2 wickets. He will be looking to bow out of the tournament on a good note.

Shubman Gill:

Shubman Gill is a right-handed batsman who opens the innings for India.

He has scored 144 runs in 4 innings so far with the help of two half-centuries.

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Shubman Gill & Kuldeep Yadav Vice-Captain Shakib Al Hasan & Litton Das

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Players to avoid and Fantasy Cricket Expert Advice:

Shubman Gill will be a good captaincy choice for the small leagues.

Shoriful Islam and Towhid Hridoy are among the punt picks here.

The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

Axar Patel and Afif Hossain can be avoided for this game.

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (c)

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), Shoriful Islam

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav (c)

Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan