Asia Cup 2023

News

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 6 | IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 6 | IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain &#038; Vice-Captain Choices

India and Bangladesh will be up against each other in the sixth and final match of the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The IND vs BAN game is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 15) from 03:00 PM at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With the finalists for the tournament already decided, the IND vs BAN clash won’t have any effect on the tournament. India have already qualified for the final and would be looking to extend their winning start in Asia Cup 2023 and look to enter the final with a win. The match will also give the Men in Blue an opportunity to rest some players.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing both of their Super 4 games so far and would be desperate to bow out on a high. A win against an opponent like India just before the World Cup will do their confidence a world of good.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

Match Details :

Article TitleIND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
Match Played BetweenIndia and Bangladesh
Series nameAsia Cup 2023
Date15-Sep-23
CategoryDream11 Prediction
StadiumR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Where to Watch on TVStar Sports channel No. 3 & Star Sports 1 Hindi
Where to Watch online/Live StreamingDisney Hotstar
Match umpireTBA
3rd umpire / Tv UmpireTBA
Match RefereeTBA

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 5: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, W, L

Bangladesh: L, L, W, L, W

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Pitch report

Typically the venue offers good turn for the spinners due to the dry conditions. However, conditions could change drastically due to the rain. The weather forecast shows that rain could interrupt the game and it could also create condition that could help the pacers.

R. Premadasa Stadium stats for IND vs BAN match:

Matches Played145
Matches Won by Home Side78 (53.79%)
Matches Won by Touring Side40 (27.59%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side19 (13.10%)
Matches Won Batting First79 (52.67%)
Matches Won Batting Second56 (37.33%)
Matches Won Winning Toss77 (51.33%)
Matches Won Losing Toss60 (40.00%)
Matches Tied0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result8 (5.52%)
Highest Team Innings375/5 (India)
Lowest Team Innings86 (Netherlands)
Highest Run Chase Achieved292/4 (Australia)
Average Runs per Wicket29.68
Average Runs per Over4.88
Average Score Batting First227

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Playing 11

India Dream11:

  • Rohit Sharma (c)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul(wk)
  • Tilak Varma/Hardik Pandya
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

  • Ishan Kishan
  • Hardik Pandya/Tilak Varma
  • Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh Dream11:

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz
  • Mohammed Naim/Tanzid Hasan
  • Litton Das(wk)
  • Shakib Al Hasan(c)
  • Towhid Hridoy
  • Afif Hossain
  • Shamim Hossain
  • Nasum Ahmed
  • Taskin Ahmed
  • Shoriful Islam
  • Hasan Mahmud

Bench:

  • Mohammad Naim/Tanzid Hasan
  • Mustafizur Rahman
  • Mahedi Hasan
  • Anamul Haque
  • Tanzim Hasan Sakib

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Top players pick

Kuldeep Yadav:

  • Kuldeep Yadav is a left-arm spinner who can play a big role for India in Colombo where the conditions are set to assist spinners.
  • He has picked up an impressive 9 wickets in his last two games – 5 against Pakistan and 4 against Sri Lanka.

Litton Das:

  • Litton Das is a right-handed top-order batsman who has failed to do well in Asia Cup 2023 so far.
  • Litton Das has played some memorable knocks against India in the past such as the century in the 2018 Asia Cup final and will be looking to score big again.

Shakib Al Hasan:

  • Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best allrounders in the history of the white-ball format.
  • The Bangladesh captain has failed to do well in the competition so far, scoring a modest 93 runs in addition to picking 2 wickets. He will be looking to bow out of the tournament on a good note.

Shubman Gill:

  • Shubman Gill is a right-handed batsman who opens the innings for India.
  • He has scored 144 runs in 4 innings so far with the help of two half-centuries.

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

CaptainShubman Gill & Kuldeep Yadav
Vice-CaptainShakib Al Hasan & Litton Das

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Players to avoid and Fantasy Cricket Expert Advice:

  • Shubman Gill will be a good captaincy choice for the small leagues.
  • Shoriful Islam and Towhid Hridoy are among the punt picks here.
  • The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.
  • Axar Patel and Afif Hossain can be avoided for this game.

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (c)

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), Shoriful Islam

Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs BAN, Super 4, Match 6: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav (c)

Captain: Kuldeep Yadav
Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Dream11 Prediction

IND vs BAN

India National Cricket Team

