Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023: The Most Important Goal For Me As A Player Right Now Is To Win World Cup 2023 – Shubman Gill

SW Desk

Sep 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM

Asia Cup 2023: The Most Important Goal For Me As A Player Right Now Is To Win World Cup 2023 &#8211; Shubman Gill

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill has stated that winning the 2023 ODI World Cup is the most vital goal for him at the moment. The 24-year-old will play in his maiden ICC white-ball match after being selected in the Indian squad for the marquee event. The talented batsman has been performing exceptionally well in ODIs this year and could be an important player for India in the mega event.

Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the ODI World Cup in India. In the 50-over format this year, the opening duo has been successful in the top of the order for India, giving the team strong starts at the start of the innings.

Speaking to the Broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2023, Shubman Gill wants to be in the right mindset to win the ODI World Cup in India and recalled the memories of the Men in Blue winning the championship on home soil in 2011 after 28 long years.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter

“The most important goal for me as a player right now is to win World Cup 2023. I recall being young when India won the World Cup in 2011. The mindset is to swiftly read the wicket and access the positions,” Shubman Gill said.

In 15 ODIs so far this year, Gill has amassed 885 runs at an impressive 68.07 runs per innings and the Indian team management backs him three-format player team the right-handed opener has done exceedingly well for the team in his short cricketing career.

I Believe Being Able To Mentally Switch Is Important – Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill went on to discuss how crucial it is for a player to adjust quickly according to the conditions and feels that the mindset is very important to play in such high-pressure tournaments.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter

“As a batsman, it is critical to quickly access to the position and understand the speed. So the planning and play are all based on that. Mindset plays an important role as one has to switch mentally, like from an ODI mentality to a T20 one. The faster you switch, the faster your body adapts; thus, I believe being able to mentally switch is important,”  Shubman Gill added.

After the Bangladesh series in 2022, Shubman Gill took up Shikhar Dhawan’s position at the top of the order following his consistency in International Cricket. Since the beginning of 2023, Gill has been in excellent form, scoring two hundreds and a double hundred in one-day international cricket, and would be crucial for the team’s success in the ODI World Cup in India.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Shubman Gill

