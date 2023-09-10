SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023: We Have Seen Them Crumbling Under Pressure – Aakash Chopra Urges India To Put Pressure On Pakistan Team

SW Desk

Sep 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM

Asia Cup 2023: We Have Seen Them Crumbling Under Pressure &#8211; Aakash Chopra Urges India To Put Pressure On Pakistan Team

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra urged the Indian team to put pressure on the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, as the Men in Green have a dismal record against their arch-rivals on the international stage.

India has dominated the Pakistan team over the years barring their only loss against Men in Green in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai, where the Babar Azam-led side outplayed the India team to win the match by 10 wickets making a statement against the Asian Giants India in the International Cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the superior record of the Indian team against Pakistan in the mega event, as Pakistan was only to beat the Indian team in the 2021 T20 World Cup and wants the Men in Blue to put pressure on the Babar Azam to have upper hand in the clash against two Asian heavyweights on Sunday.

“Why hasn’t Pakistan won too many matches against us in World Cups? They have won just one match against us in a World Cup, the one they won in the 2021 T20 World Cup. I agree they won by 10 wickets but before that and after that, they haven’t won.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra. Image Credits: Twitter

“They don’t win for the simple reason that we have seen them crumbling under pressure. So you have to put pressure once again. When you lost four wickets, the captain crumbled as soon as Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya put pressure on him. He couldn’t make the right bowling changes and India batted till the 48th over,” Aakash Chopra said.

The rivalry between the two nearby countries has come a long way since it stirs up strong feelings in the population of both nations both on and off the playing field following the suspension of the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring nations.

We Should All Appreciate That They Have Done Very Well – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra hailed the Pakistan team for becoming the No.1 team in ODI cricket following their consistent performance in International Cricket but pointed out their opponents and the venue in the last year, where they have come against New Zealand and Afghanistan on their home soil.

“Whichever team reaches the No. 1 position deserves and commands respect, and we should all appreciate that they have done very well. They played 14 ODIs in the last 12 months, won 10, lost three and there was a no-result against India.”

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Interestingly enough, they played six matches against New Zealand in Karachi and two more against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. They lost three in Karachi and won the rest. Other than that, you have played three more ODIs against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. You won all these three games. So you have played against just two teams,” Aakash Chopra. added.

Pakistan has always been one of the strongest sides in world cricket and the Men in Green have performed consistently well, especially in white-ball cricket, and is currently the No.1 ODI cricket team in the world, which indicates their domination in the 50-over format of the game.

