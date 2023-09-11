SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes, Joe Root Love This Competition And The Big Moments – James Anderson On England’s Playing Combination For World Cup

SW Desk

Sep 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes, Joe Root Love This Competition And The Big Moments &#8211; James Anderson On England&#8217;s Playing Combination For World Cup

Veteran pacer James Anderson believes that the defending champions England are blessed to have the embarrassment of riches going into the ODI World Cup in India. English side clinched their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup trophy by the finest of margins against New Zealand on their home soil in 2019.

England has transitioned into a formidable side following their poor run in the 2015 World Cup as they brought in a lot of firepower in the batting department. Jos Buttler-led side will face huge challenges to defend themselves in sub-continental conditions on their title defence in the Indian conditions.

Speaking on Test Match Special, James Anderson hailed the England team for having so many good talents in the country and feels that experienced stars Ben Stokes and Joe Root live for the moment like this in International Cricket.

“England have an embarrassment of riches, They’ve got so much experience in that team. Ben Stokes, Joe Root, these guys love this competition and the big moments.”

James Anderson
James Anderson Credits: Twitter

“You feel like you’ve got a group of players where any one of them can play in any 11 out of that 16/17 players could do a great job,” James Anderson said.

Joe Root is one of the most incredible batters of the current generation in world cricket. Root has a stellar record in ODI cricket, with over 6000 runs at an average of 50.00, including 16 centuries. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has been the biggest match-winner for England in the last few years producing some memorable knocks for his team in ICC events.

It Will Always Be The Case, There Are Always Players You Will Leave Out – James Anderson

James Anderson feels that few Indian players will miss out on the playing 11 after the return of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy and admitted that it is inevitable for good players to miss out on the team for the marquee event in India.

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“It will always be the case, there are always players you will leave out. There are 17 in the squad when [Jonny] Bairstow and [Jason] Roy are back [from injury], they come straight back in, that probably takes out Brook and [Liam] Livingstone, meaning Moeen [Ali] to come back in,” James Anderson added.

Jason Roy was an important part of the England team in Eoin Morgan’s era, as he played a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign on their home soil 2019 ODI World Cup, and Jonny Bairstow is a destructive batter, who can take on any bowling attack on his given day, as he can operate well against fast bowlers and spinners at a high strike rate and could be crucial for England in the ODI World Cup.

Tagged:

Ben Stokes

ENG vs NZ 2023

England National Cricket Team

James Anderson

Joe Root

