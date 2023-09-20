Harry Kane Can Make Sensational Return To Tottenham Spurs As Daniel Levy Reveals Buy-Back Clause

Harry Kane could make a sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur in the future. Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, has sensationally revealed that the club has a buy-back clause to re-sign the England superstar from Bayern Munich.

Before the start of the ongoing season, Harry Kane decided to end his association with the Spurs to join the Bundesliga giants. The 30-year old left his boyhood club for Bayern Munich in a £100million transfer over the summer.

The transfer brought down curtains on one of the most successful association between a player and a club in the history of the Premier League. Harry Kane left Spurs after scoring a staggering 280 goals in 435 games for them and he could add more to the tally in the future.

Spurs have buy-back clause Harry Kane:

Levy has revealed that there is a possibility of Harry Kane donning the Spurs jersey again in the future. Speaking at a Tottenham fan forum on Tuesday (September 19), he reportedly said: “There is a buy-back clause.”

He, however, did not reveal any further detail. As of now, it is still unclear how much Spurs will have to pay to bring their former talisman back to London. The England captain signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027.

The German giants shattered their transfer record with a £100m agreement to secure Harry Kane’s services. The former Spurs striker has made a solid start to life in Germany. He has scored four goals in five games so far. Talking about Spurs, they have not missed their former captain much so far.

Under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have started their season in a brilliant fashion. In five games so far, they have won 4 and drawn 1. They are currently at the second spot in the points table behind champions Manchester City.

“He’s just a normal bloke, direct and honest, he doesn’t play games, doesn’t say one thing to me and another to someone else, and this club needed to go back to its roots.

“There was a lot of pressure on me, (Spurs) needed a manager to focus on the team, youth, the club, and be part of the team. He’s a breath of fresh air,” Levy said about the Australian manager.

Spurs will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they lock horns against bitter rivals Arsenal in the upcoming matchday.