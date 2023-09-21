I Have To Talk To Him: Watch Aurelien Tchouameni’s Hilarious Response To Carlo Ancelotti Calling Manchester City Favourites For Champions League

Aurelien Tchouameni had a hilarious response to his manager Carlo Ancelotti’s recent remarks about Manchester City. Real Madrid, on Wednesday (September 20), opened their campaign in the Champions League with a narrow 1-0 lead over Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After being frustrated for the whole game, Real Madrid finally broke the deadlock in the injury time thanks to a tap-in from Jude Bellingham. It was the sixth goal in six matches for the England midfielder since he joined the Spanish giants in the summer.

Federico Valverde took a shot from outside the box in the 94th minute and the ball deflected into the path of Bellingham who made no mistake in adding one more goal to his growing tally. Real Madrid took as many as 22 shots against a stubborn Union Berlin defence and were eventually rewarded for their perseverance in the dying minutes.

Aurelien Tchouameni’s hilarious reply:

After the game ended, Aurelien Tchouameni was interacting with the media when he came up with a hilarious comment. One of the journalists asked him about Carlo Ancelotti’s comments regarding Manchester City. Before the game against Union Berlin, the Real Madrid boss had called Pep Guardiola’s men favourites for the ongoing competition, saying:

“City are favourites because they have a squad that saw them win it last season and they haven’t changed much. However in the Champions League, like always, there are surprises at the end.”

Aurelien Tchouameni was unaware of the comment and when he was told about it, the French midfielder hilariously said: “The mister? I have to talk to him.”

La reacción de Tchouameni al enterarse de que Ancelotti puso como favorito al Manchester City para ganar la Champions 😂😂@atchouameni pic.twitter.com/bajztSrJ56 — Real Madrid Fans 🤍 (@MadridismoreaI) September 20, 2023

Manchester City are the defending champions and have started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday. The reigning champions were given a mighty scare after the Serbian outfit took a shock lead at the Etihad Stadium. However, the English champions made an impressive comeback in the second half thanks to a brace from Julian Alvarez and a goal from Rodri.