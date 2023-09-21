SportzWiki Logo
All

News

India vs Australia 2023, Final | IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM

India vs Australia 2023, Final | IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Before the ICC World Cup 2023, India and Australia will resume their rivalry in ODIs with a three-match series. The first IND vs AUS ODI is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 22) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Both the teams will be using the series to finetune their preparations for the ICC World Cup, scheduled to begin next month. India are high on confidence after winning the Asia Cup and will be looking to continue the momentum. Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back after suffering a series defeat against South Africa earlier this month.

Both the teams will be without some key players for the opener. India have rested captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two ODIs. In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul will lead the team. On the other hand, Australia will miss the services of Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell for the series-opener.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

Match Details :

Article TitleIND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
Match Played BetweenIndia and Australia
Series nameIndia vs Australia ODI series 2023
Date22-Sep-23
CategoryDream11 Prediction
StadiumPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Where to Watch on TVSports 18
Where to Watch online/Live StreamingJioCinema
Match umpireTBA
3rd umpire / Tv UmpireTBA
Match RefereeTBA

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, L, W, W, W

Australia: L, L, L, W, W 

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Pitch report

Mohali has not hosted an ODI since 2019. However, the IPL games played at this venue have been quite high-scoring ones. Dew could also play a key role in deciding the outcome of the game. The weather forecast has predicted a hot and dry day.

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali stats for IND vs AUS match:

Matches Played25
Matches Won by Home Side10 (40.00%)
Matches Won by Touring Side6 (24.00%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side9 (36.00%)
Matches Won Batting First15 (60.00%)
Matches Won Batting Second10 (40.00%)
Matches Won Winning Toss10 (40.00%)
Matches Won Losing Toss15 (60.00%)
Matches Tied0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result0 (0.00%)
Highest Team Innings392/4 (India)
Lowest Team Innings89 (Pakistan)
Highest Run Chase Achieved359/6 (Australia)
Average Runs per Wicket32.71
Average Runs per Over5.34
Average Score Batting First272

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Playing 11

India Dream11:

  • Ishan Kishan
  • Shubman Gill
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • KL Rahul (c, wk)
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Washington Sundar
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur
  • Jasprit Bumrah.

Bench:

  • Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur
  • Tilak Varma
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Prasidh Krishna

Australia Dream11:

  • David Warner
  • Mitchell Marsh
  • Steve Smith
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Alex Carey (wk)
  • Cameron Green
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Pat Cummins (c)
  • Spencer Johnson/Tanveer Sangha
  • Adam Zampa
  • Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

  • Josh Inglis
  • Nathan Ellis
  • Sean Abbott
  • Matthew Short
  • Spencer Johnson/Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Top players pick

David Warner:

  • David Warner is one of the best openers in the world and has scored 6236 runs in ODIs so far.
  • The left-handed batsman recently scored a century and a fifty in ODIs against South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah:

  • Jasprit Bumrah is one of the leading fast-bowlers in the world. He has picked up 125 ODI wickets so far,
  • He made a comeback in ODIs after more than a year in the Asia Cup and hit the ground running.

Ravindra Jadeja:

  • Ravindra Jadeja is a spin-bowling allrounder who can make a difference with both bat and ball especially in Indian conditions.
  • The India star has scored 2585 runs and picked up 200 wickets in the 50-over format so far.

KL Rahul:

  • KL Rahul is a wicketkeeper-batsman who will lead India in the first two ODIs against Australia.
  • He recently scored an unbeaten century against Pakistan and played a crucial knock against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

CaptainRavindra Jadeja, KL Rahul
Vice-CaptainMitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Players to avoid and Fantasy Cricket Expert Advice:

  • Ravindra Jadeja will be a good captaincy choice for the small leagues.
  • Josh Hazlewood and Ishan Kishan are among the punt picks here.
  • The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-4-3-2.
  • Tanveer Sangha and Spencer Johnson are the players who can be avoided in this game.

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (vc), Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Mitchell Starc

Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (vc)

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja
Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis

Australia National Cricket Team

Dream11 Prediction

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

