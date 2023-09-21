India vs Australia 2023, Final | IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Before the ICC World Cup 2023, India and Australia will resume their rivalry in ODIs with a three-match series. The first IND vs AUS ODI is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 22) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.
Both the teams will be using the series to finetune their preparations for the ICC World Cup, scheduled to begin next month. India are high on confidence after winning the Asia Cup and will be looking to continue the momentum. Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back after suffering a series defeat against South Africa earlier this month.
Both the teams will be without some key players for the opener. India have rested captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two ODIs. In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul will lead the team. On the other hand, Australia will miss the services of Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell for the series-opener.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.
|Article Title
|IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|India and Australia
|Series name
|India vs Australia ODI series 2023
|Date
|22-Sep-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|Where to Watch on TV
|Sports 18
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
|Match umpire
|TBA
|3rd umpire / Tv Umpire
|TBA
|Match Referee
|TBA
India: W, L, W, W, W
Australia: L, L, L, W, W
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Pitch report
Mohali has not hosted an ODI since 2019. However, the IPL games played at this venue have been quite high-scoring ones. Dew could also play a key role in deciding the outcome of the game. The weather forecast has predicted a hot and dry day.
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali stats for IND vs AUS match:
|Matches Played
|25
|Matches Won by Home Side
|10 (40.00%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|6 (24.00%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|9 (36.00%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|15 (60.00%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|10 (40.00%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|10 (40.00%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|15 (60.00%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Team Innings
|392/4 (India)
|Lowest Team Innings
|89 (Pakistan)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|359/6 (Australia)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|32.71
|Average Runs per Over
|5.34
|Average Score Batting First
|272
India Dream11:
Bench:
Australia Dream11:
Bench:
David Warner:
Jasprit Bumrah:
Ravindra Jadeja:
KL Rahul:
|Captain
|Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul
|Vice-Captain
|Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis
Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan
Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (vc), Shubman Gill
Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Mitchell Starc
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh
Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan
Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill
Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (vc)
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Captain: Ravindra Jadeja
Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis
Loading Post list bar...
Sep 21, 2023, 5:08 PM
Sep 21, 2023, 4:10 PM
Sep 21, 2023, 3:23 PM
Sep 21, 2023, 3:03 PM
Sep 21, 2023, 3:01 PM
Sep 21, 2023, 2:18 PM
Sep 21, 2023, 2:00 PM
Sep 21, 2023, 1:21 PM
Sep 21, 2023, 12:45 PM