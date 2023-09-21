India vs Australia 2023, Final | IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Before the ICC World Cup 2023, India and Australia will resume their rivalry in ODIs with a three-match series. The first IND vs AUS ODI is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 22) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Both the teams will be using the series to finetune their preparations for the ICC World Cup, scheduled to begin next month. India are high on confidence after winning the Asia Cup and will be looking to continue the momentum. Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back after suffering a series defeat against South Africa earlier this month.

Both the teams will be without some key players for the opener. India have rested captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two ODIs. In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul will lead the team. On the other hand, Australia will miss the services of Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell for the series-opener.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

Match Details :

Article Title IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India and Australia Series name India vs Australia ODI series 2023 Date 22-Sep-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Where to Watch on TV Sports 18 Where to Watch online/Live Streaming JioCinema Match umpire TBA 3rd umpire / Tv Umpire TBA Match Referee TBA

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, L, W, W, W

Australia: L, L, L, W, W

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Pitch report

Mohali has not hosted an ODI since 2019. However, the IPL games played at this venue have been quite high-scoring ones. Dew could also play a key role in deciding the outcome of the game. The weather forecast has predicted a hot and dry day.

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali stats for IND vs AUS match:

Matches Played 25 Matches Won by Home Side 10 (40.00%) Matches Won by Touring Side 6 (24.00%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 9 (36.00%) Matches Won Batting First 15 (60.00%) Matches Won Batting Second 10 (40.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 10 (40.00%) Matches Won Losing Toss 15 (60.00%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 392/4 (India) Lowest Team Innings 89 (Pakistan) Highest Run Chase Achieved 359/6 (Australia) Average Runs per Wicket 32.71 Average Runs per Over 5.34 Average Score Batting First 272

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Playing 11

India Dream11:

Ishan Kishan

Shubman Gill

Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Yadav

KL Rahul (c, wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

Washington Sundar

Ravichandran Ashwin

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah.

Bench:

Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur

Tilak Varma

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Prasidh Krishna

Australia Dream11:

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Alex Carey (wk)

Cameron Green

Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins (c)

Spencer Johnson/Tanveer Sangha

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Josh Inglis

Nathan Ellis

Sean Abbott

Matthew Short

Spencer Johnson/Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Top players pick

David Warner:

David Warner is one of the best openers in the world and has scored 6236 runs in ODIs so far.

The left-handed batsman recently scored a century and a fifty in ODIs against South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah:

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the leading fast-bowlers in the world. He has picked up 125 ODI wickets so far,

He made a comeback in ODIs after more than a year in the Asia Cup and hit the ground running.

Ravindra Jadeja:

Ravindra Jadeja is a spin-bowling allrounder who can make a difference with both bat and ball especially in Indian conditions.

The India star has scored 2585 runs and picked up 200 wickets in the 50-over format so far.

KL Rahul:

KL Rahul is a wicketkeeper-batsman who will lead India in the first two ODIs against Australia.

He recently scored an unbeaten century against Pakistan and played a crucial knock against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul Vice-Captain Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Players to avoid and Fantasy Cricket Expert Advice:

Ravindra Jadeja will be a good captaincy choice for the small leagues.

Josh Hazlewood and Ishan Kishan are among the punt picks here.

The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-4-3-2.

Tanveer Sangha and Spencer Johnson are the players who can be avoided in this game.

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (vc), Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Mitchell Starc

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (vc)

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis