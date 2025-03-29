Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a triple threat, has been announced to be the main event of WrestleMania 41. There is still confusion with the placement of the match as most of the fans think that this match will headline Night One of the show with the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes serving to be the actual main event.

Irrespective of the match placement, The OTC is heading into yet another main event bout at Wrestlemania, next month, which will now make him the holder of an incredible record. The former WWE Universal Champion will make history as he’d be the first man to have 10 WrestleMania main event matches by his name. The top 5 main-eventer spots in Wrestlemania history are given below,

1. Roman Reigns (9)

2. Hulk Hogan (8)

3. Triple H (7)

4. The Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, Shawn Michaels & Brock Lesnar (5)

5. Stone Cold Steve Austin (4)

On the reverse side, this is going to be CM Punk’s first WrestleMania main event, which made him visibly emotional during the contract signing segment of the match in London. The fans present at the O2 Arena broke into “you deserve it” chants as he thanked the fans. Roman Reigns said Punk should be thanking him for securing the spot while Rollins made it clear that Punk didn’t deserve that spotlight.

Coming back to Roman Reigns, he picked up 9 wins at Wrestlemania in history. Picking up one more win would put him into the second spot when it comes to getting maximum wins at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Of course, The Undertaker tops the spot with an astounding 25-2 win-loss record at ‘Mania with Edge being the second with a 10-4 record.

Full list of Roman Reigns’ Wrestlemania main event matches

WrestleMania 31 – lost the Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar (Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank contract in between the original Lesnar vs. Reigns lineup)

WrestleMania 32 – defeated Triple H to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WrestleMania 33 – defeated The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred match

WrestleMania 34 – lost to Brock Lesnar in a Universal Championship match

WrestleMania 37 – defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Universal Championship

WrestleMania 38 – defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and unified it with the Universal Title in the form of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania 39 – defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania 40 (Night One) – teamed up with The Rock to defeat Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 40 (Night Two) – lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match, ending a historic 1,316-day title reign