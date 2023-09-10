SportzWiki Logo
All

Cricket News

SA vs AUS: Australia Replaces Pakistan As The New No. 1 ODI Team After A Dominating Victory Over South Africa

SW Desk

Sep 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM

SA vs AUS: Australia Replaces Pakistan As The New No. 1 ODI Team After A Dominating Victory Over South Africa

Australia became the No. 1 ODI after dethroning Pakistan in the ICC Rankings after their thumping 123-run win over South Africa in the 2nd ODI of a 5-match series to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Australia has been in fantastic team in ODI cricket as they produced some scintillating and consistent performances in the 50-over format of the game.

Australia has performed exceptionally well on the South Africa tour winning the three-match T20 series 3-0, followed by a dominating victory in the first two ODIs and they will look to continue their fine form going into the final three games of the series. Australian side went with the second-string side to South Africa with the majority of national team players missing out on the tour due to Injury issues.

Australia now has 121 points in the Men’s ODI Team Rankings after their victory over South Africa on Saturday. They now have an advantage of one point over Pakistan, who are at 120 in the ICC ODI rankings. Australia has continued to perform effectively in the shorter overs format while remaining doing exceedingly well in ODI cricket.

David Warner And Marnus Labuschagne
David Warner And Marnus Labuschagne Credits: Twitter

The Baggy Greens will gain a lot of confidence in being the No.1 ranked ODI team in the World Cricket going the marquee event in India, as they will fancy their chances of winning the championship in India, given the experience in their squad for the World Cup.

Australia is one of the most successful teams in the 50-over World Cup as they have won five championship titles, including the 2015 title on home soil. Pat Cummins features seasoned players who have a ton of experience playing in Indian conditions for Australia and IPL franchises and they will look to put impressive show in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

The team will consist of the likes of experienced David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis in the team as their form will be crucial for the team’s success on Indian soil. Australia will start their World Cup campaign with the hosts India at Chennai on October 8.

The role of Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, and Glenn Maxwell will be important for Australia’s success, as the pitches will aid the spinners in India alongside pacers experienced pacers in the team and they have also got some excellent batters in the middle order who can take on the spinners in the middle overs of the game.

Australia National Cricket Team

SA vs AUS 2023

