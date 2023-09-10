SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

SA vs AUS: David Warner Becomes The First Australian Opener To Score 20 ODI Hundreds, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Opener With Most Centuries

SW Desk

Sep 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM

SA vs AUS: David Warner Becomes The First Australian Opener To Score 20 ODI Hundreds, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Opener With Most Centuries

Veteran opener David Warner of Australia becomes the first Australian batsman to score 20 hundreds in the ODI format of the game as an opener. The southpaw played a counterattacking knock against the Proteas on Saturday in the second ODI of the five-match series in South Africa to achieve this historic feat for Australia.

Australia started the second ODI match quite well due to the impressive start by Travis Head and David Warner scoring 100-0 in the 10 overs mark, with the Australian veteran scoring a hundred of 87 balls as he punished the South African bowlers in the early stage of the innings. Warner was out after scoring 106 runs which helped Australia to post a massive total of 392-8 at the end of 50 overs.

David Warner has now surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar of India as the opener with the most hundreds in international cricket. Warner now has 46 international centuries to his name following a brilliant century in the Bloemfontein. He has 20 ODI centuries, 25 Test centuries, and one T20I century. He has surpassed Tendulkar, an opener who has 45 hundred in international cricket.

David Warner And Marnus Labuschagne
David Warner And Marnus Labuschagne Credits: Twitter

Joe Root of England and David Warner now tie for the second-most centuries among active players. Each player has 46 centuries in international cricket. while the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is at the top of the list with 76 international centuries, which is also the second-highest amount of international centuries, and has a good chance of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries in the years to come.

In the forthcoming ODI World Cup 2023, David Warner will serve as the primary opener for the Australian cricket squad. His performance as the Australian team’s opener will be crucial to the team’s successful start. The Australian southpaw scored 647 runs in 10 innings in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

David Warner
David Warner Credits: Twitter

This 50-over World Cup would be the last one for the veteran as the veteran is likely to retire from the game after the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

The Baggy Greens performed very well so far in the series against South Africa followed by a three-match series against India. The team has been on a roll lately, having won the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai and defeating the Indian team in the recently concluded World Test Championship final held at Kennington Oval.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

SA vs AUS 2023

Sachin Tendulkar

