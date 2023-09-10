SA vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell Postpones Surgery To Pursue ODI World Cup Dream In India

Glenn Maxwell has considered postponing another operation to remove the pins keeping his broken ankle together in order to pursue his World Cup ambitions in the face of a more arduous selection process. The Australian all-rounder will be critical to the team’s hopes in the One-Day International World Cup in India.

The 34-year-old had to take a flight home from South Africa because of a condition that was getting worse in the left ankle of the leg he shattered last year and still has a metal plate in his left leg, which was broken in an accident in November. Glenn Maxwell aggravated his ankle during Australia’s first training session in Durban.

According to the reports, Cricket Australia believes that the pins are not the cause of these problems, but they do recognize that Maxwell has the option of having them taken out at a suitable time in the calendar and revealed that the Australian all-rounder would start preparing for the ODI series in India later this week.

“Glenn experienced a short-term flare of impingement-related pain in his left ankle, which is not uncommon in the rehabilitation journey after a significant ankle fracture,”

“He has returned to training this week and is preparing to be available for a role in the one-day series in India,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

The hard-hitting all-rounder has been a crucial component of Australia’s white-ball setup for the last decade or so, as he has shown the ability to take the game away from opponents in a short period and his absence could hurt Australia’s prospects in the championship match.

Earlier, Maxwell acknowledged that he had to manage his efforts wisely in the lead-up to the major tournament.

Maxwell can destroy the opposing bowling assault on any given day and ranks among the fastest scorers against spin bowling. In the middle overs of the match, the Australian star bowler is also capable of adding some key off-spin, which can be helpful for the Australian team in Indian conditions.

Glenn Maxwell will serve as the team’s finisher alongside Marcus Stoinis and will be crucial for the team in the lower-middle order. He will be looking to produce some match-winning performance for Australia in the ODI World Cup in India, which may be his final World Cup in the 50-over format.