SA vs AUS: It Is Not Under My Control – Marnus Labuschagne Opens Upon World Cup Non-selection After His Match-winning Knock Against South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne has said he has no control over his place in the ODI World Cup 2023 selection. The right-handed batter commented following yet another match-winning performance against South Africa in the second ODI on Saturday in Bloemfontein following an impressive performance in the 1st ODI on Thursday.

The classic Australian batter once again stepped up for Australia against a formidable Proteas bowling attack, scoring 124 off 99 deliveries to help the visitors reach a staggering 392-6 in the 50 overs. Labuschagne scored his second ODI century in just 80 balls which helped the Mitchell Marsh-led side secure a five consecutive victory in the tour.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Marnus Labuschagne is elated to contribute to the team’s success with the bat and ruined the missed opportunity to score big runs at the end of the innings and hailed the other batters for their counter-attacking batting in the second game against South Africa.

“It’s always nice, nice to score some runs and obviously to get this win. Yeah, I still think that I left a few runs there. I could have really opened up and get some more 30. But you have to be contented. Not just me, the boys out there. The boys got a lightning start and even when we lost wickets, we managed to get up”. Marnus Labuschagne said

The 29-year-old was dropped from the squad for the ODI World Cup but has proved himself in the opening game against South Africa coming in concussion substitute playing a match-winning knock and can be a backup option in the Australian middle order in Subcontinental conditions in case of any injuries.

My Thing Is To Play My Cricket – Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne said that he does not have control over his place in the Australian squad and wants to keep continue playing the game and scoring runs for the team in International cricket. With serious injury issues, the right-handed batter could be the perfect backup option in the team for the marquee event in the country.

“It is not under my control [on World Cup non-selection]. I was having a word with Shamsi- My thing is to play my cricket. If I get to go home, I get to see my daughter, if I go to the World Cup, I get to play the World Cup,” Marnus Labuschagne added.

The Australian team will be one of the favourites to win the ODI World Cup 2023 later this year in India. The team managed by Pat Cummins features seasoned players who have a ton of experience playing in Indian conditions playing for the country and Indian Premier League.