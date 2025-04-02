Being a behemoth figure, WWE once had the opportunity to promote The Great Khali as one of the most indestructible characters on TV. Soon after his arrival on the scene, he went to-to-toes with legendary giants like The Undertaker, Kane, or Big Show which skyrocketed her popularity, anyway.

Added to this persona was the fact that The Great Khali was billed from India, the place that still gives the WWE the largest viewership figure on a weekly basis as fans idolized him to a big extent. Even after years of his absence from WWE and the pro-wrestling circuit around the United States, he continues to be popular among the fans.

The Great Khali is too busy to be back in the WWE

This also drags the aspect of making a return to the squared circle, someday and in a full-time basis. Speaking with Rewind, Recap, Relive, The Great Khali made it clear that a WWE return isn’t in his bucket list. Busy with numerous other projects, he can only hope to experience some one-off comebacks in company.

“I don’t think so, going back to WWE. I’m doing so many things. CWE, I have a restaurant business. I have lots of commercials. So many events in India. I’m busy all the time. I don’t want to come back to WWE,” The Great Khali stated.

“I want to come and just say, ‘Hello. Hi.’ Check in a little bit. Royal Rumble. Not permanently. Permanently? No. I’m doing so many things.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

The Great Khali had his final outing in the WWE during the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble premium live event, and as you can see via his comments, he’s got too much on his plate that’s blocking him from making a permanent return. That being said, Superstar Spectacle 2023 should remain the final WWE appearance for the 7’1” giant for the time being.

WWE originally didn’t renew The Great Khali’s contract in 2014 to make him an ex-star of the company. Later, he entered the 50-man Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia. He lasted in the match for about a minute before being eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. In 2021, the gigantic figure was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.